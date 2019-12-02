Kathy and William Hayes talk to Isabelle Pickard about her original artwork at the Starving Artists Day on Sunday at the Estate Whim Museum on St. Croix. An annual event since 1989, the day gives artists an opportunity to showcase their work, and shoppers a chance to buy unique gifts.
ST. CROIX — Local artists both new and experienced set up shop at the Estate Whim Museum Sunday for the annual Starving Artists Day, giving residents the perfect opportunity to do some shopping for one-of-a-kind holiday gifts.
The St. Croix Landmarks Society has organized the event annually since shortly after Hurricane Hugo in 1989 to help artists. As is customary, the event featured dozens of vendors selling a variety of locally crafted items and showcasing the diverse talent the island has to offer.
