ST. CROIX — Local artists both new and experienced set up shop at the Estate Whim Museum Sunday for the annual Starving Artists Day, giving residents the perfect opportunity to do some shopping for one-of-a-kind holiday gifts.

The St. Croix Landmarks Society has organized the event annually since shortly after Hurricane Hugo in 1989 to help artists. As is customary, the event featured dozens of vendors selling a variety of locally crafted items and showcasing the diverse talent the island has to offer.

