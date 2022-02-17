Government House on Wednesday announced that the territory’s state of emergency, which was set to expire Feb. 9, has been automatically extended to March 11.
The statement did not indicate why it took Government House eight days after the state of emergency was set to expire to make the announcement.
The state of emergency was extended an additional 30 days as the Legislature did not take action on the governor’s previous extension request, according to the statement.
“As such, the state of emergency, along with all terms declared and ordered, as renewed, extended and supplemented shall continue in full force and effect through March 11, unless earlier lifted or extended by order of the governor,” according to the release.
The state of emergency has been in effect for nearly two years, as the governor’s original request was effective March 13, 2020, at the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Despite a recent decrease in the COVID positivity rate, the pandemic continues to affect the territory with the Health Department confirming the 108th COVID-19 related death.
The deceased has been identified as an 88-year-old woman on St. Croix. It marks the 58th COVID-related death on that island since the pandemic’s start, according to the Health Department.
To report a suspected case of COVID-19 call 340-712-6299 or 340-776-1519 or 911 for a medical emergency. For more information, visit covid19usvi.com or for COVID-19 updates, text COVID19USVI to 888777.