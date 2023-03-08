Reports are swirling that the Cannabis Advisory Board no longer has a quorum — the minimum number of members required to hold a meeting and take votes — which could further delay implementation of the recreational cannabis law.
The reports began Tuesday after Gov. Albert Bryan Jr. told an online blog that he was removing Agriculture Commissioner Positive Nelson from his position.
Government House Communications Director Richard Motta Jr. told The Daily News, however, that as of Tuesday, Nelson is still Agriculture commissioner.
“Yes he is,” Motta said in a text message. “There have been rumors of his moving on, but I do not have any official information to confirm at this time.”
As Agriculture commissioner, Nelson serves on the Cannabis Advisory Board, and his removal would leave the board without a quorum.
Only five of the board’s 11 seats are currently filled, the bare minimum necessary to have a quorum and hold meetings.
The board hasn’t met since Sept. 7.
The blog also quoted unnamed sources, who claimed Nelson is being given a new government job related to the territory’s legal cannabis industry.
Neither Bryan nor Nelson responded to questions from The Daily News on Tuesday.
Bryan signed medical cannabis legislation into law in January 2019, but the government failed to implement it over the course of his first four-year term.
Patients with medical ailments who would benefit from cannabis use are still waiting for legal access to the drug, and farmers will not be allowed to start growing it until the Cannabis Advisory Board crafts rules and regulations for cannabis cultivation and sale.
In January, Bryan signed a law legalizing recreational cannabis use by adults age 21 and over, which also includes provisions for medical and sacramental use of the plant.
But the board recently scrapped a planned meeting, where the only agenda item was “amendment suggestions.”
The Daily News in November, filed an Open Records Act request asking for travel expenses for a 2021 trip to Colorado by Bryan, 12 senators, and their staff, during which they toured the state’s legal cannabis industry. Then-senators Nelson and Tregenza Roach, now lieutenant governor, and two staff members spent $13,794 in taxpayer money on a similar trip in 2015.
Motta said during Monday’s press briefing that Government House will respond to the request asking for documents showing Bryan’s travel expenses on the 2021 trip.
“It’s pretty intensive, you requested quite a bit of documentation, and so we’re still working on providing that to you,” Motta said.
Motta also said Bryan is working to appoint more members to the cannabis board. .
