Maureen Marion, who manages corporate communications for the Northeast area of the U.S. Postal Service, provided more detailed status updates for the following USPS locations in the territory:
St. Thomas
Charlotte Amalie/Estate Thomas
Complete: Roof replacement, parking lot reconfiguration to accommodate changes to loading dock during construction, two phases of construction and repairs
Ongoing: Other work with some delays due to weather and supplies
Emancipation Garden
Complete: Identified work items, including roof, shutters, building repainting, electrical lighting and substantial asbestos floor tile abatement
Ongoing: Items in the pipeline (awaiting parts, contracts or design approvals) include shutters and workroom lighting
Veterans Drive
Complete: Roof replacement, extensive patching and painting
St. Croix:
Kingshill
Ongoing: Door and some roof repairs
Frederiksted
Complete: All repairs and renovations
