Maureen Marion, who manages corporate communications for the Northeast area of the U.S. Postal Service, provided more detailed status updates for the following USPS locations in the territory:

St. Thomas

Charlotte Amalie/Estate Thomas

Complete: Roof replacement, parking lot reconfiguration to accommodate changes to loading dock during construction, two phases of construction and repairs

Ongoing: Other work with some delays due to weather and supplies

Emancipation Garden

Complete: Identified work items, including roof, shutters, building repainting, electrical lighting and substantial asbestos floor tile abatement

Ongoing: Items in the pipeline (awaiting parts, contracts or design approvals) include shutters and workroom lighting

Veterans Drive

Complete: Roof replacement, extensive patching and painting

St. Croix:

Kingshill

Ongoing: Door and some roof repairs

Frederiksted

Complete: All repairs and renovations

