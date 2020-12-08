Limetree Bay Terminals issued a statement Monday after a plume of steam alarmed some residents on St. Croix.
“On Monday at around noon, Limetree experienced a minor refinery upset on Vacuum Distillation Tower #3,” according to the statement posted to the company’s Facebook page. “This resulted in a plume release of steam containing light hydrocarbon which traveled northwest and quickly dissipated.”
According to the statement, “the cloud, which consisted mainly of steam, did result in an odor. There are no injuries and the unit was shut down out of an abundance of caution. No immediate impact has been identified, but Limetree’s environmental team is continuing to investigate.”
The company apologized for any impact to the community.