Workers with ProSolar — who are subcontracted to Lemar Contractors, LLC —conduct roof repairs in the territory as part of the Sheltering and Temporary Essential Power program. Lemar has filed a lawsuit against prime contractor AECOM and the V.I. government for untimely payments.
Workers with ProSolar — who are subcontracted to Lemar Contractors, LLC — conduct roof repairs in the territory as part of the Sheltering and Temporary Essential Power program. Lemar has filed a lawsuit against prime contractor AECOM and the V.I. government for untimely payments.
Workers with ProSolar — who are subcontracted to Lemar Contractors, LLC —conduct roof repairs in the territory as part of the Sheltering and Temporary Essential Power program. Lemar has filed a lawsuit against prime contractor AECOM and the V.I. government for untimely payments.
Photo by ProSolar
Workers with ProSolar — who are subcontracted to Lemar Contractors, LLC — conduct roof repairs in the territory as part of the Sheltering and Temporary Essential Power program. Lemar has filed a lawsuit against prime contractor AECOM and the V.I. government for untimely payments.
A Louisiana-based company involved in thousands of emergency home repairs in the territory has filed suit against the V.I. government and its prime engineering contractor, insisting two years of nonpayment have left it more than $65 million in the red.
Lamar Contractors, LLC, was one of several companies to assist the territory with the Sheltering and Temporary Essential Power, or STEP program, which offered temporary repairs to residents whose homes were damaged by hurricanes Irma and Maria in 2017.