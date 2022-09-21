Stephanie Barnes is scheduled to appear in court for sentencing on Jan. 20, more than a year after a federal jury found her guilty of stealing money for lavish spending sprees and vacations alongside former V.I. Casino Control Commission Chairwoman Violet Anne Golden.

Barnes, 63, is likely facing up to eight years in prison after a jury convicted her on Dec. 23 of three crimes, conspiracy to commit theft from programs receiving government funds, conversion or theft of government property and filing a false tax return. She is currently being held at the Metropolitan Detention Center in Guaynabo, Puerto Rico.

