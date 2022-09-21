Stephanie Barnes is scheduled to appear in court for sentencing on Jan. 20, more than a year after a federal jury found her guilty of stealing money for lavish spending sprees and vacations alongside former V.I. Casino Control Commission Chairwoman Violet Anne Golden.
Barnes, 63, is likely facing up to eight years in prison after a jury convicted her on Dec. 23 of three crimes, conspiracy to commit theft from programs receiving government funds, conversion or theft of government property and filing a false tax return. She is currently being held at the Metropolitan Detention Center in Guaynabo, Puerto Rico.
Barnes has maintained her innocence, and is still fighting to have her conviction thrown out, or to have a new trial.
U.S. District Court Chief Judge Robert Molloy will hold a hearing on her motion for judgement of acquittal “and if necessary, a sentencing hearing” on Jan. 20 on St. Croix, according to an order filed Sept. 16.
Barnes was convicted of conspiring with Golden between 2015 and 2018 to steal nearly $300,000 in government funds that the women spent on luxury travel, jewelry, clothes, alcohol, college courses, car repair, and other personal expenses unrelated to government business.
Barnes and Golden were both indicted by a grand jury in July 2019, and Golden pleaded guilty to theft of government funds and failure to file a tax return. She was released from prison on Sept. 24, 2021 after serving a little over 20 months behind bars, and testified against Barnes at trial.
Following the jury’s guilty verdict, Barnes’s trial attorney, Martial Webster, filed a motion for acquittal, arguing that “the evidence is clear that Golden was acting on her own,” and prosecutors failed to present sufficient evidence to sustain the guilty verdict against Barnes.
Criminal Chief Jill Koster and Assistant U.S. Attorney Evan Rikhye filed a response in May, arguing the government showed the jury “a veritable mountain” of evidence that Barnes was aware Golden was using Casino Control Commission funds to pay for their shared travel and personal expenses.
Barnes terminated Webster in July, and Molloy has appointed attorney Miquel Oppenheimer to represent her. Molloy ordered the parties to file any objections to the Probation Department’s pre-sentence report by Nov. 14.
- Contact Suzanne Carlson at 340-714-9122 or email scarlson@dailynews.vi.