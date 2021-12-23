Jurors in U.S. District Court on St. Croix found Stephanie Barnes guilty on all counts after deliberating for about five hours Thursday.
Barnes remained stoic and only reacted when U.S. District Court Judge Robert Molloy said there is “clear and convincing” evidence she is a flight risk, putting her head down in her hands.
Defense attorney Martial Webster asked Molloy to poll the jury, and each juror stood and said they had found Barnes guilty on each of the three counts in the indictment – conspiracy to commit theft from programs receiving government funds, conversion or theft of government property, and filing a false tax return.
Prosecutors requested that Barnes be immediately remanded into custody, and Webster asked the court to allow his client to spend Christmas with her autistic son, 28.
Her son’s father is traveling to the territory to care for him, and Molloy said he would give Barnes a few days to get her affairs in order, as is typical in such circumstances. He ordered Barnes to turn herself in at 9 a.m. Monday, and surrender all travel documents.
Sentencing is scheduled for April 20.
Molloy said Barnes is facing the possibility of eight years in prison, five for the conspiracy and underlying charge, and three for filing a false tax return.
Barnes conspired with former Casino Control Commission Chairwoman Violet Anne Golden between 2015 and 2018 to steal hundreds of thousands in government funds that the women spent on luxury travel, jewelry, clothes, alcohol, college courses, car repair, and other personal expenses unrelated to government business.
Golden pleaded guilty in January 2020 to theft from a program receiving federal funds and willful failure to file a tax return. She was released from prison on Sept. 24 after serving a little over 20 months behind bars and testified against Barnes at trial.
The commission is charged by law with regulating St. Croix’s two casinos, Divi and Caravelle. Golden revived the dormant V.I. Association for Responsible Gaming, collecting 1% of revenue from both casinos for the purpose of educating the community on problem gambling.
While Barnes signed agreements with Golden to do training courses for casino employees on problem gambling and addiction, she also received government funds to train private casino employees on subjects like stress management and customer service, charging $250 per attendee.
Records showed that Barnes inflated the number of attendees at training courses and submitted false sign-in sheets, sometimes recycling the same sheet and changing the date.
Barnes overbilled for training by $29,500 in 2016 alone, and received a total of $568,104 in payments from the commission, according to court testimony.
Barnes was the only witness to take the stand in her defense during the course of the trial that stretched over more than two weeks.
The case began with an audit led by Marsha Dubois of the V.I. Inspector General's office, which led to a criminal investigation by the FBI.
Dubois testified at length about her painstaking two-year audit of the commission’s documents, which uncovered the fraud by Golden and Barnes, including luxury trips to Disney World, New York, and St. Kitts where the women used Golden’s government credit card and commission funds to splash out on a private charter plane, vehicles, room service at the Ritz Carlton hotel, Broadway tickets to “Hamilton,” and VIP passes to the St. Kitts music festival.
“That’s money that belongs to the People of the Virgin Islands,” Assistant U.S. Attorney Evan Rikhye said during closing arguments Wednesday.
Webster argued that Barnes was being blamed for Golden’s wrongdoing, but Rikhye said there was “ample evidence” that Barnes manipulated Golden into helping her not only steal money from the Virgin Islands government, but also lie about that income on her tax return.
Barnes received $175,915 from the commission in 2016, and drafted a tax return with Golden showing income of $155,925. When she realized that as an independent contractor, she was not withholding taxes and would owe $33,124, Barnes “freaked out,” and Golden created a revised 1099 form showing Barnes earned only $89,925, reducing her tax liability by over 90% to $3,201, Rikhye said.
During her testimony, Barnes said the $33,124 is “not a lot of money,” and “I will pay that $33,125, I have until 2021 to do that.”
“It’s quite clear she could afford to pay $33,000; she just didn’t want to. So, she got her friend Anne Golden to help her out,” Rikhye said.
Assistant U.S. Attorney Jill Koster pointed to Dubois as the unsung hero of the case, telling jurors Wednesday that if they take away nothing else from the trial, "take away the fact that you can be proud of Marsha Dubois."