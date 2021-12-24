Jurors in U.S. District Court on St. Croix found Stephanie Barnes guilty on all counts after deliberating for about five hours Thursday.
Deliberations began at 8:30 a.m. and jurors took a lunch break at around 12:45 p.m. They reached a verdict about an hour later, shortly after returning from lunch.
The prosecution team had been waiting at the court, while defense attorney Martial Webster returned at around 2:20 p.m.
When U.S. District Court Judge Robert Molloy resumed court 10 minutes later and queried the jury forewoman, she responded with “Guilty” to each count — conspiracy to commit theft from programs receiving government funds, conversion or theft of government property, and filing a false tax return.
Webster asked Molloy to poll the jury, and each juror stood and said they had found Barnes guilty on all three counts in the indictment.
Molloy thanked jurors for their work with the trial over the last two weeks, noting that they served “not only during a pandemic, but the holiday season. I’m sure there are many other things that you could have been doing.”
He invited jurors to meet with him to discuss their experiences in an effort to help the court improve the jury pool process for future trials, emphasizing that they were under no obligation to remain at the court as they were dismissed from the case.
Prosecution: Barnes a ‘serious flight risk’
Prosecutors requested that Barnes be immediately remanded into custody, and Webster asked the court to allow his client to spend Christmas with her 28-year-old autistic son.
Webster pleaded for Molloy to “exercise the court’s discretion” to release Barnes under current bail conditions, noting that she was no danger to the community and had ties here as she was born and raised on St. Croix.
Webster said Barnes would be willing to wear an electronic ankle monitor to track her location, and hoped to “turn herself in next year so she could spend the Christmas season with her son.”
Assistant U.S. Attorney Jill Koster said Barnes is a “serious flight risk” who has the means to flee and has shown that she can “manipulate people to get what she wants. She’s not a criminal risk, but an intellectual and manipulative risk.”
Webster said Barnes has “a strong case for appeal and would not forfeit her rights” by fleeing. If Barnes were to try to leave the island, she would have to go through U.S. Customs, Webster added.
“That’s if you travel by air,” Molloy said.
Webster said there’s no place she could go by boat, but Molloy said “she goes to St. Kitts every year — that’s an international country” before wondering aloud whether the U.S. has an extradition policy with the Caribbean island.
“The court is going to remand the defendant — she is a convicted felon facing 13 years in prison. It’s highly likely that Counts 1 and 2 will be merged, nonetheless, she will be facing 8 years,” Molloy said. “The court doesn’t find clear and convincing evidence that she’s not a flight risk.”
While Barnes had remained stoic when the verdict was being read, it was at this point she placed her head in both hands.
Judge allows Barnes to turn self in Monday
Molloy said prosecutors had “prematurely” stated during the trial that they would ask for Barnes to be immediately taken into custody, and pointed out that the defense knew that there “would be three outcomes — guilty, not guilty or hung jury.”
Barnes knew that “appropriate arrangements would have had to be made for her child,” the judge said.
Her son’s father is traveling to the territory to care for him, and Molloy said he would give Barnes a few days to get her affairs in order; a routine process for defendants found guilty. He ordered Barnes to turn herself in at 9 a.m. Monday, and surrender all travel documents. If Barnes fails to do so, a warrant would be issued for her arrest, he said.
Molloy scheduled sentencing for April 20, and court adjourned at 3 p.m.
A case of corruption
Prosecutors have said Barnes conspired with former Casino Control Commission Chairwoman Violet Anne Golden between 2015 and 2018 to steal hundreds of thousands in government funds that the women spent on luxury travel, jewelry, clothes, alcohol, college courses, car repair, and other personal expenses unrelated to government business.
The commission is charged by law with regulating St. Croix’s two casinos, Divi and Caravelle. Unlike other boards, which receive nominal stipends for each time they meet, members of the casino commission are paid annually a minimum of $60,000, and Golden earned $105,000 a year as chairperson.
Golden revived the dormant V.I. Association for Responsible Gaming, collecting 1% of revenue from both casinos for the purpose of educating the community on problem gambling, and later plundered the fund for personal gain.
While Barnes signed agreements with Golden to do training courses for casino employees on problem gambling and addiction, she also received government funds to train private casino employees on subjects like stress management and customer service, charging $250 per attendee.
Records showed that Barnes inflated the number of attendees at training courses and submitted false sign-in sheets, sometimes recycling the same sheet and changing the date.
Barnes overbilled for training by $29,500 in 2016 alone, and received a total of $568,104 in payments from the commission, according to court testimony.
Barnes was the only witness to take the stand in her defense.
Dubois’ investigation praised
The case began with an audit led by Marsha Dubois of the V.I. Inspector General’s office, which led to a criminal investigation by the FBI.
Dubois testified at length about her painstaking two-year audit of the commission’s documents, which uncovered the fraud by Golden and Barnes, including luxury trips to Disney World, New York, and St. Kitts where the women used Golden’s government credit card and commission funds to splash out on a private charter plane, vehicles, room service at the Ritz Carlton hotel, Broadway tickets to “Hamilton,” and VIP passes to the St. Kitts music festival.
“That’s money that belongs to the People of the Virgin Islands,” Assistant U.S. Attorney Evan Rikhye said during closing arguments Wednesday.
Webster argued that Barnes was being blamed for Golden’s wrongdoing, but Rikhye said there was “ample evidence” that Barnes manipulated Golden into helping her not only steal money from the Virgin Islands government, but also lie about that income on her tax return.
Barnes received $175,915 from the commission in 2016, and drafted a tax return with Golden showing income of $155,925. When she realized that as an independent contractor, she was not withholding taxes and would owe $33,124, Barnes “freaked out,” and Golden created a revised 1099 form showing Barnes earned only $89,925, reducing her tax liability by over 90% to $3,201, Rikhye said.
During her testimony, Barnes said the $33,124 is “not a lot of money,” and “I will pay that $33,125, I have until 2021 to do that.”
“It’s quite clear she could afford to pay $33,000; she just didn’t want to. So, she got her friend Anne Golden to help her out,” Rikhye said.
On Wednesday, Koster pointed to Dubois as the unsung hero of the case, telling jurors Wednesday that if they take away nothing else from the trial, “take away the fact that you can be proud of Marsha Dubois.”
From denial to plea deal and state’s witness
The audit was published in September 2018, and Inspector General Steven van Beverhoudt took the unusual step of publicly defending the audit’s findings after Golden claimed they were false accusations by a disgruntled former employee.
The day after the report was released, former V.I. Attorney General Claude Walker filed a motion to remove Golden from office, but it took another eight months for the V.I. Justice Department to follow through with it.
Two days after Golden’s term on the commission expired on May 12, 2019, and weeks before her planned resignation on June 30, the V.I. Justice Department started trying to serve Golden with the removal order.
Golden ducked service twice before finally agreeing to accept the order three days later on May 17, 2019 — hours after she went to her government office at midnight alone.
V.I. Attorney General Denise George issued a statement at the time saying Golden “locked herself for several hours in an apparent attempt to evade service of process.”
In an interview with The Daily News on the day she was served with the removal order, and before she had been criminally charged, Golden lashed out at the Justice Department and Walker.
“This is moronic and stupid,” Golden said. “When you come after me with the press and say I’m holed up somewhere — I’m not holed up anywhere, I’m in my office working, cleaning up so I can leave.”
Golden expressed bitter defiance about the accusations against her.
“This is a concerted effort by the Justice Department to destroy me,” Golden said at the time. “I have served 34 years, seven months and 21 days in this government. Is that my grand finale, my sayonara, my goodbye? It’s not good, it’s a disgrace. Nobody, from Government House down, nobody should receive this level of disrespect.”
Two months later, U.S. Attorney Gretchen Shappert announced that Barnes and Golden had been indicted by a grand jury on charges including money laundering and theft from programs receiving federal funds.
Under an agreement with prosecutors, Golden pleaded guilty in January 2020 to theft from a program receiving federal funds and willful failure to file a tax return. She was remanded on Jan. 14, 2020, and sentenced seven months later to serve two years in prison, with credit for time served.
In March, Molloy denied Golden’s request for early release after serving 13 months in prison, writing that “Golden is the latest in a too-long line of corrupt public officials who undermine the trust that Virgin Islanders have in their government.”
Golden was released from prison on Sept. 24 after serving a little over 20 months behind bars, and testified against Barnes at trial.