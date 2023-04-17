Sentencing has been delayed to August for Stephanie Barnes, a former contractor for the V.I. Casino Control Commission who was convicted of federal financial crimes, according to U.S. District Court documents.

Barnes, 63, is likely facing up to eight years in prison after a federal jury found her guilty of stealing money for lavish spending sprees and vacations alongside former V.I. Casino Control Commission Chairwoman Violet Anne Golden.

