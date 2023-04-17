Sentencing has been delayed to August for Stephanie Barnes, a former contractor for the V.I. Casino Control Commission who was convicted of federal financial crimes, according to U.S. District Court documents.
Barnes, 63, is likely facing up to eight years in prison after a federal jury found her guilty of stealing money for lavish spending sprees and vacations alongside former V.I. Casino Control Commission Chairwoman Violet Anne Golden.
On Dec. 23, 2021, jurors convicted Barnes of three crimes, conspiracy to commit theft from programs receiving government funds, conversion or theft of government property and filing a false tax return. She is currently behind bars at the Metropolitan Detention Center in Guaynabo, Puerto Rico, where she has been jailed for the last 15 months while awaiting sentencing.
Defense attorney Miguel Oppenheimer was appointed to represent Barnes for sentencing after her trial lawyer withdrew from the case for nonpayment.
On Thursday, Oppenheimer requested more time to prepare, as he has not yet received all of the transcripts of the trial. Sentencing had already been delayed from January to April 27, after Oppenheimer said he was still waiting for transcripts.
“As of today, we are still missing 3 days fo trial transcripts and in order to effectively present any objection to the presentence report,” motion for acquittal, and sentencing memorandum, Oppenheimer wrote that he needs “access to all trial transcripts and enough time to review them.”
He asked for a 90-day delay, and said that Assistant U.S. Attorney Evan Rikhye did not object.
On Friday, U.S. District Court Chief Judge Robert Molloy agreed to the continuance, and rescheduled sentencing to August 25 on St. Croix.
“The Court concludes there is good cause at this current juncture in light of the fact that this was a complex case wherein the trial lasted fourteen days, Defendant’s current counsel was not present during the trial and has yet to receive the trial transcripts requested,” Molloy wrote.
Barnes was convicted of conspiring with Golden between 2015 and 2018 to steal nearly $300,000 in government funds that the women spent on luxury travel, jewelry, clothes, alcohol, college courses, car repair, and other personal expenses unrelated to government business.
Barnes and Golden were both indicted by a grand jury in July 2019, and Golden pleaded guilty to theft of government funds and failure to file a tax return. She was released from prison on Sept. 24, 2021, after serving a little over 20 months behind bars, and testified against Barnes at trial.
