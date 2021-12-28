Stephanie Barnes turned herself in at U.S. District Court on St. Croix on Monday, and was taken into federal custody to await sentencing for conspiring with Violet Anne Golden to steal money from the government.
Barnes is likely to face up to eight years in prison after a jury that consisted of two men and 10 women found her guilty of three crimes, conspiracy to commit theft from programs receiving government funds, conversion or theft of government property and filing a false tax return.
Golden, the former V.I. Casino Control Commission chairwoman, testified against Barnes at trial after serving her own prison sentence. Unlike Barnes, Golden admitted her guilt and signed a plea agreement with prosecutors. She was released from prison on Sept. 24 after serving a little over 20 months behind bars.
The women conspired between 2015 and 2018 to steal hundreds of thousands in government funds that the women spent on luxury travel, jewelry, clothes, alcohol, college courses, car repair, and other personal expenses unrelated to government business.
The commission is charged by law with regulating St. Croix’s two casinos, Divi and Caravelle.
Barnes signed agreements with Golden to do training courses for casino employees, charging $250 per attendee. Barnes overbilled for training by $29,500 in 2016 alone, and received a total of $568,104 in payments from the commission, according to court testimony.
Barnes was the only witness to take the stand in her defense.
After the jury returned the guilty verdicts Thursday, Judge Robert Molloy said he would give Barnes until 9 a.m. Monday to get her affairs in order.