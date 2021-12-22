ST. CROIX — Former Casino Control Commission contractor Stephanie Barnes took the stand at her corruption trial in U.S. District Court on Tuesday, the first and possibly only witness to testify in her defense.
Her attorney Martial Webster filed a pretrial memorandum on Dec. 5 with a list of 15 potential witnesses, including Gov. Albert Bryan Jr., former Gov. John deJongh Jr., and VIGL Chief Operating Officer Lance Griffith.
Those individuals have not appeared in court to testify, and Webster told District Court Judge Robert Molloy on Tuesday night that Barnes “might be our only witness.”
If no additional witnesses are called, closing arguments could be held today, and the case would then go to the jury for deliberation.
Barnes was charged in 2019 with conspiring with former Casino Control Commission Chairwoman Violet Anne Golden to steal hundreds of thousands of dollars in government funds between 2015 and 2018.
Golden pleaded guilty in January 2020 to theft from a program receiving federal funds and willful failure to file a tax return. She was released from prison on Sept. 24 after serving a little over 20 months behind bars.
A few months after they were indicted, Barnes still had hope that Golden would testify on her behalf, and her former defense attorney Pamela Colon told the court in 2019 that she wanted the opportunity to call Golden as a defense witness.
But since that time the relationship between the women soured, and Golden testified as a witness for the prosecution .
“It was a painful experience to listen to your friend disparage your name,” Barnes testified on the witness stand Tuesday.
Under questioning by Assistant U.S. Attorney Jill Koster, Barnes often gave conflicting statements .
For example, Barnes told an FBI agent during an interview that Golden “made” her change her focus of study from autism to gambling-related behaviors, and said she “really didn’t want to go into that contract” with Golden and the Casino Control Commission to do training for casino employees.
Barnes also said she was told by an Internal Revenue Bureau agent to file a different tax return from the one showing she earned $155,000, increasing the amount of deductions and decreasing take-home income to $89,000.
That change, Koster said, meant Barnes would avoid $33,124 in taxes.
“This is a tax return that I was forced — I was forced — to report to the IRB,” Barnes said.
“You were forced to sign it under oath?” Koster said.
“I was informed by an IRB agent that I had to file,” Barnes said.
Koster asked if anyone forced her to accept payment from the commission and put that money in her pocket over three years.
“I am never forced to do anything, I do everything at my own accord,” Barnes said.
“Now we’re getting somewhere,” Koster replied.
Barnes often rambled on, turning and speaking directly to the jury, as Molloy attempted to steer her back to the questions at hand. The judge repeatedly warned her not to offer hearsay or testify about anything she didn’t have direct knowledge of.
“You just apologize and do it again,” Molloy said.
Barnes said she is not an attorney.
“You don’t need to be an attorney to follow my instructions,” Molloy said.
Barnes, who described herself as a behavioral scientist and doctor of psychology, denied overbilling the commission for casino employee training. She said sign-in sheets from the sessions were not accurate and only her invoices truly reflected the number of people who attended — for which she was paid $250 per head.
Barnes said several prosecution witnesses lied — former Commission Executive Director Malcolm McGregor lied when he denied having had a relationship with her, Divi casino manager Anton Kuipers “stretched the truth” by saying he had not selected Barnes to train his employees, and when Golden testified, “I heard a lot of lies,” Barnes said.
Other witnesses testified it appeared Barnes and Golden were in a romantic relationship, and the women traveled together numerous times — charging trips, concert tickets, private planes, cars, food, jewelry, alcohol and other expenses to the commission’s credit card.
Barnes said she and Golden were close friends, and when she realized during a trip to St. Kitts together in 2017 that Golden was in love with her, Barnes said she told Golden she didn’t want a relationship — but allowed her to live in her home with her and her son after the hurricanes.
Barnes said she also gave Golden cash and free reign with her debit card, which Golden used to purchase generators and other emergency supplies for families in need.
Barnes said Golden reimbursed her $11,517, at least half of which she claimed was used for hurricane relief.
Koster said Golden used a commission check to pay Barnes’s company, so that money actually came from the government.
“Miss Golden paid me back what she owed me,” Barnes insisted. “I really didn’t think anything nefarious of what she was doing.”
Barnes said that “Miss Golden was generous with a lot of people” and “after the hurricanes, she really did reach out to the community.”
Koster asked if Golden should have been using commission funds to buy community members generators and other personal items.
“What Miss Golden did has no reflection on me,” Barnes said. “I cannot say Miss Golden did a very bad thing here.”
At one point, Barnes said she still intends to amend her tax documents.
“I have until this year to correct this,” Barnes said.
Koster was incredulous.
“What have you been waiting for? You’ve been under indictment for two years,” Koster said.
Barnes said Golden prepared her taxes for her with “guesstimated” numbers and “I will pay that $33,125, I have until 2021 to do that.”
Barnes began her testimony cheerful and buoyant. At times it seemed she didn’t quite grasp the severity of her situation, including when she began taking notes on one of the prosecution’s exhibits she was given to review.
When Koster went to take it back, Barnes objected: “Can I keep my doodle?”
The judge instructed a U.S. Marshal to take back the document and reviewed the scribbles with her attorney as Barnes sat silently, the smile gone from her face.
As the questioning intensified, Barnes often pursed her lips in frustration, and at times expressed anger at being questioned about sensitive subjects, particularly when Koster raised the issue of $235,000 that a FBI forensic accountant testified was deposited into Barnes’s bank account between 2015 and 2018. That was in addition to the $452,092.78 in direct payments she received from the commission over those three years.
The source of that cash is unclear, but Barnes said that “my boyfriend was putting cash into my account all the time,” and it was “not nefarious.”
Koster asked if $90,000 came from John Monroe.
“I never called John Monroe’s name,” Barnes said. “How do you know John is my boyfriend?”
Koster asked if Monroe had given her a $90,000 loan from his retirement fund.
“No, it wasn’t, it was a gift,” Barnes said.
Koster showed an August 2017 promissory note Barnes had signed, agreeing to pay back the $90,000 in installments.
Barnes said the loan was forgiven, and then repaid, changing her testimony several times.
Molloy allowed Koster to continue the questioning because “she’s saying it’s been paid back, it’s been forgiven. It’s not consistent.”
Webster later used that statement as the basis for his request for a mistrial, arguing that Molloy had prejudiced the jury against Barnes.
Koster said Molloy’s statement was factual, as Barnes “was all over the place and the jury can draw their own conclusions about that.”
“It’s not grounds for a mistrial, for several reasons,” and it was “clear” that Barnes made inconsistent statements, Molloy said. Even if such an error had been committed, “it would be harmless error in light of the totality of the evidence in this case.”