ST. THOMAS — Independent Citizens Movement party candidate Stephen “Smokey” Frett announced his run for governor Thursday night on St. Thomas alongside running mate Gregory Miller Jr., candidate for lieutenant governor.
A small but passionate group of ICM party members gathered at Arians restaurant, owned by Frett’s family, to rally support for their candidates.
“I’m not a politician but I’m very much concerned about our people,” Frett, a former senator, said. “It’s time for Virgin Islanders to be inventive and invigorated.”
Frett and other speakers stressed the importance of numerous efforts, including rebuilding schools and improving education, developing agriculture and fisheries, and getting energy prices under control.
Frett said he is running to ensure all Virgin Islands families have access to the basic essentials necessary for survival, including jobs, healthcare and affordable food.
While the governor’s salary is $150,000, “the basic, average Virgin Islands household of two, barely making $50,000,” Frett said.
Virgin Islanders “don’t like change until it is necessary. Well, it is necessary now,” Miller said. “The ICM Party is going to get back strong again.”
ICM Territorial Chairperson Jacquel Dawson is running for the Board of Elections, Margaret Price is running for Senate, and Joseph “Wojo” Gumbs is running for the Board of Education.
Several speakers discussed the need for new ideas, and their support for Frett and other ICM candidates, including Louis “Lolo” Willis.
“When Smokey believe in something, you cannot change his mind,” Willis said.
A former senator and frequent candidate, Frett is running “to help the people of the Virgin Islands,” Dawson said. “He’s going to run and run until he wins.”
In 2011, police arrested then 53-year-old Frett and charged him with possession of stolen property valued at more than $100.
Police at the time said he was observed by surveillance cameras Dec. 13, leaving the Office Max store in the Tutu Park Mall with unpaid merchandise. Frett was arrested on a warrant issued by the Superior Court of the Virgin Islands, which was signed on Dec. 22. His bail was set at $10,000. Following his court appearance, Frett was released on his own recognizance.
Frett served as a V.I. senator in the 1990s and was voted out of office in 1998. He has run for the position of St. Thomas senator in each election year.