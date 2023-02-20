In honor of Valentine’s Day, Sterling Optical has donated 97 pairs of eyewear valued at close to $35,000, including regular eyewear, progressive, bifocal and single vision lenses to Lions Club Frederiksted, St. Croix.

According to Lions Club Frederiksted treasurer Bill Howell, who was instrumental in organizing the donation from Sterling Optical, one of the main goals of the international organization is to work with blindness.