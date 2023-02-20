In honor of Valentine’s Day, Sterling Optical has donated 97 pairs of eyewear valued at close to $35,000, including regular eyewear, progressive, bifocal and single vision lenses to Lions Club Frederiksted, St. Croix.
According to Lions Club Frederiksted treasurer Bill Howell, who was instrumental in organizing the donation from Sterling Optical, one of the main goals of the international organization is to work with blindness.
Refractive errors can be easily corrected with eyeglasses, yet millions living in low and middle income communities lack access to basic eye care services. Lions Club International has recognized the urgent need for corrective lenses and collects usable glasses in their communities to support the Lions Recycle For Sight Program. The program was inspired by Hellen Keller in 1925 and Lions Club International continues its mission nearly a century later.
The used glasses or eyeglass frames that are collected by local clubs are reevaluated at a recycling center, labelled with the correct vision measurement and sent out as needed.
Right now, Howell said, there is a big need in Ukraine and in several parts of Africa, though some will likely find their way to the Caribbean as well. There are several distribution centers scattered throughout the world. Sterling’s donation will be sent to a distribution center in New Jersey, which processes an estimated 20,000 frames a month.
The eyeglasses from Sterling Optical are those that were ordered but never picked up over the years.
“Rarely do we get new glasses from a vendor. Sterling Optical donated 97 pairs of new glasses that already come with a prescription, so this is a very special donation to Lions International,” said Howell. “Hats off to Joel at Sterling Optical. He always helps out our club when we buy glasses for school children, the homeless and especially centers for domestic violence.”