Sterling Optical beat out several finalists Tuesday to win Transitions Optical U.S. Eyecare Practice of the Year title, which recognizes an independent eyecare practice in the U.S. that actively promotes healthy sight to their patients and their communities while supporting Transitions’ values.

The company released the list of finalists for the top practice award as well as several others ahead of its 26th annual Transitions Academy, which kicked off earlier this week in Florida.