For the past several years, Clean Sweep Frederiksted has introduced a colorful way to help reduce litter in the St. Croix town by placing painted trash cans throughout the area.
Recently, theft of the trash cans has made the initiative financially unsustainable and the nonprofit organization has announced it will be discontinued.
“Unfortunately, we can’t keep asking our donors and volunteers to support this initiative. We will no longer place the painted trash can in the town area,” the group wrote in an online post.
On Oct. 23, eight new painted trash cans were placed throughout the town and four were stolen within a week, with only one retrieved, according to the organization.
“Each trash can is $30, we purchase paint and supplies, and the volunteer time adds up to about $120 to $150 per can,” Virginia Clairmont, founder of Clean Sweep Frederiksted, said.
Clairmont said the town is cleaner because people use the trash cans, but she hoped individuals would be less inclined to take the easily identifiable and colorful cans.
“We did not report them missing to the V.I. Police. By the time that we know they are gone, it’s a little difficult to solve,” Clairmont said.
The group has had issues with theft in the past, as commissioned art installations have been stolen as well.
Founded in 2014, Clean Sweep Frederiksted has worked to make a safe, clean and vibrant community, and Clairmont looks forward to continuing the effort despite the set back.
“We want Frederiksted to be vibrant for the people who work and live here,” Clairmont said.
If the community has any information on the missing trash cans call 240-227-1978 or email info@cleansweepfrederiksted.org.