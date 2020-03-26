In addition to sanitizing shopping carts and checkout areas, grocery stores in the territory are ensuring that the elderly — the most vulnerable group to the COVID-19 virus — are given the time, space and safety to shop for essentials.

All Plaza Extra stores, for example, offered senior shopping hours on from 7 to 10 a.m. Monday — an offer that St. Croix resident Jeannette Guzman and her grandparents decided to try at Plaza Extra East.

