Carlos Guzman, 90, wears disposable gloves while shopping at Plaza Extra East on St. Croix with his granddaughter Jeanette Guzman, not pictured, as part of special shopping hours for senior citizens on Monday. Stores territorywide are offering special hours for seniors to help slow the spread of the coronavirus. Health officials says the elderly and people with health complications are more at risk for the virus that has spread globally, and now stands at 17 confirmed cases in the Virgin Islands.
Photo by Jeannette Guzman
At Plaza Extra West on St. Croix, a handwashing station has been set up outside for customers.
In addition to sanitizing shopping carts and checkout areas, grocery stores in the territory are ensuring that the elderly — the most vulnerable group to the COVID-19 virus — are given the time, space and safety to shop for essentials.
All Plaza Extra stores, for example, offered senior shopping hours on from 7 to 10 a.m. Monday — an offer that St. Croix resident Jeannette Guzman and her grandparents decided to try at Plaza Extra East.
