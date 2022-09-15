A tropical storm is expected to move through the Virgin Islands region beginning Friday night, and heavy rains could cause significant flooding in some areas, according to Lee-Ann Ingles, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in San Juan.

Tropical Depression 7 is expected to develop into a tropical storm with gusty winds, but “the main concern now is the amount of shower activity we’re expecting,” Ingles said.

