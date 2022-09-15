A tropical storm is expected to move through the Virgin Islands region beginning Friday night, and heavy rains could cause significant flooding in some areas, according to Lee-Ann Ingles, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in San Juan.
Tropical Depression 7 is expected to develop into a tropical storm with gusty winds, but “the main concern now is the amount of shower activity we’re expecting,” Ingles said.
High surf and small craft advisories are in effect as a strong northerly swell continues to generate 10-foot seas.
But the greater concern is the additional rainfall on ground already saturated from recent thunderstorms, which are expected to continue until the storm approaches Friday.
“We’re expecting a tropical wave for tomorrow as well,” and another through this weekend, “so conditions are going to be deteriorating every day,” increasing the possibility of flash flooding, Ingles said.
“But maybe that forecast can change a little bit and every system is different so the important thing here is stay updated with the latest information from the National Hurricane Center,” Ingles said.
According to the 5 p.m. advisory, 4 to 6 inches of rain is expected for eastern and southeastern Puerto Rico, with up to 2 to 4 inches elsewhere.
The U.S. Coast Guard set Port Condition “Whiskey” for maritime ports in Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands as of 12 p.m. Wednesday, due to the possibility of gale force winds greater than 39 miles per hour arriving within 72 hours.
“Coast Guard port assessment teams will continue to visit Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands port facilities Thursday to assess ongoing preparedness actions,” according to a news release.
“During Port Condition WHISKEY port facilities are currently open to all commercial traffic and all transfer operations may continue while WHISKEY remains in effect,” according to the news release.
All ocean-going commercial vessels 500 gross tons and above should make plans for departing the port no later than the setting of Port Condition Yankee. Vessels wishing to remain in port are required to submit an application to the Captain of the Port prior to the setting of Port Condition X-Ray.
The Coast Guard Captain anticipates setting Port Condition X-RAY at 8 a.m. today for the ports in the U.S. Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico. These dates and times are subject to change based on future forecast.
During Port Condition X-RAY, sustained winds greater than 39 miles per hour are possible within 48 hours.
