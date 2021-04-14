When a new sidewalk was installed in St. Croix’s Sion Farm area, a homeowner suddenly found her house sitting in six inches of water as rainfall was funneled off the hard surface and raced onto her land.
Virgin Islanders like her are among hundreds who are experience flooding and other water issues of worsening proportions, members of a project called StormwaterUSVI believe, and they want to hear from every one of them.
An initiative of the Department of Planning and Natural Resources, Watersheds Consulting and the community, Stormwater USVI is on a detective hunt to find out how and where water flows in eight areas, called watersheds, on St. Croix and St. Thomas where flooding and pollution are the worst.
As Watershed project leader Andres Torres explains, a watershed is a convenient term for an area of land where water is channeled to a common outlet. You could say that every place where water flows is a watershed, he says.
“Normally vegetation absorbs 50% of the rainfall we receive under normal circumstances,” Torres said. “But, for example, in the St. Thomas Harbor watershed, we have paved over 75% of the land, so only 15 percent of the water absorbs into it.”
The resulting runoff causes flooding that flushes contaminants — sediment, toxic materials, bacteria, trash, you name it, Torres said — from the guts into the ocean, damaging businesses and homes and eroding soil and harming coral reefs along the way.
DPNR targeted the eight watersheds for their extreme conditions and to lay the groundwork for adding more areas, Torres said. The eight areas are Long Point Bay, Diamond, Bethlehem, Limetree Bay and Salt River Bay on St. Croix; and the land around King Airport, St. Thomas Harbor and Bolongo Bay on St. Thomas.
In two online kickoff meetings, StormwaterUSVI asked the community to think of its water issues in a “ridge to reef” approach: to observe how land and objects absorb, touch, divert or block the flow of water as it runs down the ridges of our islands, through the guts, and into the community, bay and ocean.
If you live in any of the eight watersheds, you’re likely to see team members in the coming weeks pinpointing and photographing hundreds of natural and man-made constructs — a swale, a drainage gut, culverts and catchment basins — to understand how water is or isn’t draining.
For example, is the culvert near your home running free or it is clogged with sediment, Torres said. In the case of Sion Farm that was reported by the resident, the combination of runoff from the new sidewalk and from the top of a ridge ran over the culvert instead of through it, causing the flooding of her home.
“What’s really exciting about this data is that we can not only see where the problems are, but we can then trace it and move up to where it’s coming from,” DPNR’s Coastal Resilience Coordinator Hilary Lohmann said.
With that, the agency will be able to get to the root of the problem, Lohmann said.
The team’s work builds on and incorporate what University of the Virgin Islands researchers have learned from another project, the Hazard Mitigation Resilience Plan, that looks at historical changes to the territory’s ground cover. The knowledge will be used to forecast future sea level rise and precipitation and factor them into infrastructure plans, she said.
Out of StormwaterUSVI’s field work will come 16 recommendations for solutions — anything from stabilizing a slope to keep the soil from washing away, to installing storm drains to capture runoff from high above and prevent flooding.
The team encourages homeowners and businesses to do their part with rain gardens and plantings on their slopes to hold the soil.
DPNR will hand off the planning baton to staff at V.I. Territorial Emergency Management Agency and the V.I. Public Works Department who are looped in and primed to find grants and firms to implement them, Lohmann said.
Out of the effort may also come best practices and recommendations for land development, such as different paving options and green buffers.
But without community input — what Lohmann calls “citizen scientists” — the team stresses it won’t be complete.
“The recommendations are only as good as the information we get from the community,” said Valerie Peters, a grassroots volunteer and executive director of the V.I. Conservation Society. “You have field workers looking at every manhole and gut they can find, but what about what we don’t know? Only the community can tell us that.”
Peters said she will continue to look at flooding or pollution issues in person.
“Eight watersheds in one year is a very ambitious project,” Peters said.
The StormwaterUSVI team started in February and will be on the ground for eight to nine months, with final watershed management plans ready by the end of the year, Lohmann said.
To inform the team about a water issue, contact Andres Torres at andres@watershedca.com or Valerie Peters at blueflagusvi@gmail.com. For more information, visit tinyurl.com/stormwaterUSVI.