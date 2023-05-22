TORTOLA — Last September, when she began taking classes at H. Lavity Stoutt Community College, Mellisa Avril had an idea about developing a fitness line of clothing as part of a class project.
By mid-October, Avril, who likes going to the gym, added a name -- Fazfitness apparel. Still, it did not become a reality until this year when she decided to take it more seriously.
“I have a passion for the gym and love to go to the gym—although I go off and on—but that’s where everything started,” the soon-to-be 21-year old business student said. “I like to put on pretty clothes. That’s why I created this brand so I can keep going without interruptions.”
While displaying samples of her brand during the College’s Showcase recently that featured culinary and other fashion ideas, Avril said while she’s doing it for a grade, it’s really something she has a passion for.
She told The Daily News the showcase helped to make it a reality as she didn’t have the confidence to go off on her own.
“I use the class and this showcase as a way to push it, just to start,” she said of her fitness brand which was created to help young ladies build confidence and motivation when it comes to working out at the gym.
“I struggle with weight loss and I find going to the gym as a way to fight that issue, but it’s not all the time I have the motivation to go. I guess everyone can relate to that, so I find my motivation in the fitness apparel,” she said. “I feel like when I put on the clothes, look at myself, I look good. I feel good and I get the motivation to go into the gym and do what I have to do to meet my fitness goals.”
On display during the showcase were sweat suits, high-support sport bras, tummy control and seamless tights.
“These are the ones the ladies are going crazy over right now because it enhances the curves,” she said of the sesmless tightd. “That’s what we have right now, but the plan is to enhance and offer other options, catering to all different styles and aesthetics.”
Avril said the response was great.
“I was a little surprised. I like the style but I didn’t think anybody would have been so interested in it, to be honest,” she said. “But they like it and I had a couple sales today.”
Prices of her apparel range from $20 to $80 for a complete set that includes sweatpants, high support sports bra and tights.
“My friends have been very supportive and I appreciate that a lot,” Avril said. “Many of them aren’t into fitness, but they just want to use it as loungewear, so I really appreciate that.”