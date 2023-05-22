clothing11

H. Lavity Stoutt Community College student Mellisa Avril displays a few pieces from her fitness clothing line, Fazfitnezz.

 Daily News photo by DEAN GREENAWAY

TORTOLA — Last September, when she began taking classes at H. Lavity Stoutt Community College, Mellisa Avril had an idea about developing a fitness line of clothing as part of a class project.

By mid-October, Avril, who likes going to the gym, added a name -- Fazfitness apparel. Still, it did not become a reality until this year when she decided to take it more seriously.