TORTOLA — Seventy-one students will graduate this afternoon from H. Lavity Stoutt Community College in Paraquita Bay, joining 103 of their counterparts who graduated on Wednesday.
During Wednesday’s ceremony, the graduates were challenged to “find purpose and passion” by Education Minister Sharie deCastro. Olivia Freeman, the class speaker, urged them to be “fearless” during the graduation themed “Charting Your Course.”
Today’s ceremony, which kicks off at 1 p.m., will include graduates in workforce education including automotive engineering technology, engineering architectural technology, land surveying, culinary, hotel management and marine professional training and general science.
Wednesday’s graduates were in business and computer studies to include accounting, business administration, finance, small business & entrepreneurship, supervisory management, business information systems and computer Information systems as well as humanities to include foreign languages, and human services.
During Wednesday’s ceremony, College President Richard Georges also had encouraging words for graduates, telling them that when they succeed or complete a task, sooner or later, they’ll be wondering what’s next.
“The beauty of uncertainty needs to be recognized,” he said, noting that it need not be a worry or stress, as uncertainty might be the most powerful weapon to face the future.
“Make sure that the work you choose satisfies you. It must make you want to excel at it, but most of all, it must make you want to believe in it,” Georges said. “In order for this to happen, find what you love. Do not settle. Do not quit. Search until you find your calling. Your life will thank you.”
DeCastro told the graduates that while they are contemplating their options for the future to think about what they’d truly enjoy doing and what they’d find happiness in.
“At the end of the day, what matters most, is that you find purpose and passion in whatever you choose to do,” she said. “Whichever pathway you choose to stay on, please stay curious and passionate about learning new things. So, Class of 2022, as you chart your course, take your torch and light the future.”
Guest speaker Jennifer Potter told graduates that when opportunity knocks, they will feel less than well prepared and challenged them to “step up anyway.”
“I pray that your ladders to success will be covered in self-discovery, perseverance and grit,” she said, noting that obstacles come early and at times big and small “But don’t allow fear to alter your course and don’t allow the opposition you will encounter, to deter or define you. Obstacles build character and I pray that you are able to maintain your courage, even in the face of adversity. Remember always, that your purpose lies beyond any obstacle.”
Freeman, a business administration major who plans to study political science at Georgia State University, said that in getting to this point, students had many sleepless nights and wanted to give up – and some did.
Today, she said, they are celebrating their accomplishments because of “one thing we all had in common, we did not quit.”
“With everything we go through in our lives, we may have to start over. We may have to try again, but ultimately, once we do not quit, it is certain that we will be successful,” she said. “And as my graduation cap above me says, ‘be fearless in the pursuit of what sets your soul on fire.’”
She said to be “fearless” despite the many times they’ll have to start over, but be courageous and confident that in time, it will happen.
“Though the odds were against us we persevered and stayed in the fight. We were determined to finish what we started and today we can say we did it,” she said. “Be fearless in your pursuit of what sets your soul on fire. Class of 2022, we have what it takes to make it, so pause if you must but don’t you quit. You are determined and exquisite. The world awaits your brilliance, so stop if you must but don’t you ever quit.”