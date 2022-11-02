World-renowned writers Kei Miller of Jamaica and U.S. Virgin Islands-own Tiphanie Yanique are among 40 writers, poets and panelists scheduled to participate in the 2nd annual BVI Literary Arts Festival, which kicks off Thursday on Tortola.
The Lit Fest is hosted in partnership with BVI’s Department of Culture and H. Lavity Stoutt Community College.
Yanique is returning as a speaker for the second consecutive year, according to Bria Smith, the event’s communications officer, who told The Daily News that the Lit Fest will differ from last year.
Tobias Buckell, a New York Times bestselling author from Grenada, who spent time in both the BVI and USVI, and author Desiree C. Bailey, also of New York but with roots in Trinidad and Tobago, will also be among the featured writers, poets and performers.
Smith said that not only is there a more comprehensive array of activities, but unlike the previous year when the pandemic had to be factored in, the workshops will be in person.
“The expansion of speakers/writers and activities this year is in no short part due to the patrons who have graciously agreed to support the festival and its mission,” she said.
The theme is “Unspoken. Unwritten. Unknown” and writers and speakers from around the Caribbean will participate through panels, readings, workshops, films, and lectures. There is also a local book fair.
The four-day event, from Thursday to Sunday, will also consist of various discussions, workshops, and performances. The workshops will focus on publishing, poetry, spoken word, children’s literature, and both fiction and nonfiction writing.
This year, there is even a poetry slam competition where the first-place prize is $1,000, Smith said.
The BVI lit fest was founded in November 2021 as part of Culture and Tourism Month activities in collaboration with the community college.
To see the sponsors, speakers, and the full schedule of the festival, visit www.bvilitfest.com.