Repairs to the Elmore Stoutt High School in Tortola, British Virgin Islands, are undergoing.

 Daily News photo by Dean Greenaway

TORTOLA — BVI Premier Natalio Wheatley, the former minister of Education, said earlier this week that repair work at Elmore Stoutt High School would be completed in time for classes to resume in September.

“Let me just say, I think the Recovery and Development Agency, who’s managing the project, and the contractors are doing an excellent job. They’re doing a wonderful job,” Wheatley said at a press conference when asked would repairs be completed on time given the volume of work. “I know they had to wait a little while for the windows and doors—they may have a slight delay—but we’re still on track for September.”