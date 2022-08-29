School

British virgin Islands Ministry of Education officials  an October completion date for the $11 million rebuild of Elmore Stoutt High School in Road Town, Tortola. 

 Photo by Dean Greenaway

TORTOLA — Plans for next week’s reopening of Elmore Stoutt High School in the British Virgin Islands have been delayed due to “unforeseen setbacks,” British Virgin Islands Education Minister Sharie de Castro said in a released statement.

Classes will be pushed back a week at another location, while Ministry of Education officials eye an October completion date for the $11 million project rebuild. The school — the largest in the territory — was destroyed by Hurricane Irma in 2017, and work began on the rebuild in April.