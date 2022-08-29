TORTOLA — Plans for next week’s reopening of Elmore Stoutt High School in the British Virgin Islands have been delayed due to “unforeseen setbacks,” British Virgin Islands Education Minister Sharie de Castro said in a released statement.
Classes will be pushed back a week at another location, while Ministry of Education officials eye an October completion date for the $11 million project rebuild. The school — the largest in the territory — was destroyed by Hurricane Irma in 2017, and work began on the rebuild in April.
“The Elmore Stoutt High School which was scheduled to be completed in time for the reopening of the 2022–2023 school year, has faced some unforeseeable setbacks resulting in a delay of the completion of this project,” deCastro said . “More specifically, delays surrounding the arrival time of windows and doors along with other fixtures has led the Ministry to implement a hybrid system for students for the next few weeks.”
Officials had hoped to complete the migration from the Clarence Thomas Ltd., building in Pasea that has housed grades 10 to 12 for the last five years by Wednesday. DeCastro said that the Recovery and Development Agency, which is overseeing the project, received some of the windows and doors last week and hope to receive more this week. “We are all keeping our fingers crossed that the school will be completed for October 2022.”
Meanwhile, the start of the school year has been pushed back from Sept. 5 to Sept. 12 and orientation will be held for students at the Adorothy Turnbull L-Shaped Building. The orientation schedule is as follows:
• Sept. 7 — Seventh and 10th graders
• Sept. 8 — Eighth and 11th graders
• Sept. 9 — Ninth and 12th graders
When classes resume, seventh-graders as well as those students in grades 10, 11 and 12 will attend in-person sessions daily, according to the statement . Students in eighth and ninth grades will attend classes in hybrid sessions. On alternate weeks, students in those grades will attend in-person sessions as follows :
• Week 1: Eighth-graders on Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday and ninth-graders on Thursday and Friday.
• Week 2: Ninth-graders on Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday and eighth-graders on Thursday and Friday.
According to the statement, students and parents will be provided with a calendar to indicate the days on which they should attend in-person sessions. Students in seventh through ninth grades will attend morning sessions and senior students will attend afternoon sessions. The bell schedule for each session will be shared during orientation sessions.
“In two weeks, teachers and students will be returning to the classroom after a long summer break. I wish all teachers and students a productive learning experience as we all work together to transform the lives of our most precious resource — our children,” de Castro said.