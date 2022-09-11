TORTOLA — Some 180 senior students from Elmore Stoutt High School begin classes today on a split shift with many hoping it will be as close to normal as possible.
Five years ago, the Class of 2023 entered the school as seventh-graders from 12 different primary schools across Tortola and Jost Van Dyke. They were eagerly looking forward to starting their high school journey, then Hurricane Irma struck.
The 2017 storm destroyed the high school even before they set foot in a classroom, and since that time students have attended classes in morning and afternoon shifts at the Clarence Thomas Ltd., building in Pasea.
As the recovery from the hurricane got underway, officials opened the Adorothy L. Turnbull L-shaped building in September 2019, adjacent to where the new Stoutt high school is being constructed. However, the COVID pandemic hit, forcing students in online classes, before eventually morphing into a hybrid system with some in-person instruction.
At orientation last week, Sherwood Gaymes told The Daily News he’s looking forward to getting back full-time in the classroom.
“Being on the shift system, you don’t get to do a lot of the topics they want you to do in the classes,” he said. “I was here once in 10th grade and it was OK, but then we transitioned into half-day school. Now we’ll be moving back to full day school — whenever.”
Adi Parillon said full days mean more time to work and she’ll get more work done. “And in the new buildings, it will be bigger and better. That’s what I like,” she said.
Jada Peters said with a full day of school, students will be able to better understand the material.
“It has been stressful for us to learn all the material in shortened classes and teachers have to be going back to ensure we understand the material,” she said. “There’s so much they have to cover within the time and it’s too much work for them.”
Jaheim Turnbull said the shorter hours do not work and hopes students after him won’t have to deal with shorter periods of instruction.
“I don’t think half day will work out for them, coming into high school for the first time and they have to do it half day, that doesn’t make any sense,” he said. “That’s ruining the high school life, the experience. That’s my opinion. Please bring it back full day.”
Denzil Corum said he was tired of all of the changes.
“Every time we were getting close, there were different complications so this will be our first time going into a good building and getting to do the things we needed to do,” he said. “Even when we moved to the Lower Estate campus the first time, we didn’t have tables or chairs and had to use plastic tables and chairs. So, it hasn’t been a good high school experience so far, but I’m hoping this year is a good one.”
Elmore Stoutt, founded in 1968, had to be rebuilt from scratch. Construction began in April and officials have identified $11 million in funding for the rebuild project.