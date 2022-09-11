Stoutt

After the first segment of their Grade 12 orientation on Friday, several Elmore Stoutt High School students paused before heading to their respective classrooms at their school in Road Town, Tortola. They are Deanaidia Greenaway, left, Shayvanir Karran, J’nae Demmings, Anicia Penn (obscured), Jordanne Thomas, Dia Monea Thomas, Malaki Thomas and Vinesha John.

 Daily News photo by DEAN GREENAWAY

TORTOLA — Some 180 senior students from Elmore Stoutt High School begin classes today on a split shift with many hoping it will be as close to normal as possible.

Five years ago, the Class of 2023 entered the school as seventh-graders from 12 different primary schools across Tortola and Jost Van Dyke. They were eagerly looking forward to starting their high school journey, then Hurricane Irma struck.