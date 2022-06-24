TORTOLA — Valedictorian Christina Creque, describing her fellow graduates as “anointed,” said they faced “many trials and tribulations” along the way, but persevered.
A total of 137 graduated Thursday night, and among them 75 were honor students, and four received highest honors.
Creque said that on reflection, seventh-grade was the only normal school year they had.
“Eighth grade, we had to deal with the aftermath of two devastating hurricanes and having to go to school in the Clarence Thomas Building (in Pasea after the school was destroyed). We had to adjust to the shift system and a new environment, but we were able to persevere, because again, we are anointed,” she said. “Ninth grade progressed as a normal year as we fully adopted to the new environment and circumstances. In 10th-grade we thought we’d finally get a break — the COVID pandemic came along. Online learning was a challenge at first and after a while, most of us got used to the learning platforms and some of us managed to stay awake for an entire class session.”
Creque said that in 11th- and 12th- grades, they were finally able to get to a new normal and attend in-person classes. The support students received is among the reasons they were able to persevere, she added.
“There might have been moments that we stumbled and fell, but remembered to get back up,” she noted. “We will not always get the outcome that we expect or want and may be put in a situation that we don’t want to be in, but always remember, we are destined for greatness. We will be the change we want to see in the world. History has its eyes on us.”
Salutatorian Caliyah Charles had similar remarks, telling classmates they worked diligently and persevered despite the many obstacles they overcame to reach this day.
Premier Natalio Wheatley, a former Education minister, also acknowledged it has been “a long road” for the graduates.
He, too, mentioned the disruptions and challenges brought on by the hurricanes and the pandemic.
“By now you would have understood that what you were going through was the preparation for something greater — the rest of your life,” he said. “You and the team around you, have been laying the foundation to achieve whatever goal you set for yourself in the future. Whatever you do, you now have the tools to move on to the next stage of your journey.”
Wheatley encouraged graduates to connect with their passion and their dreams and chart a road map for how to get there.
“At this time and at this stage in your life, you have the advantage where your goal can be anything you want it to be and once you set your eyes on the prize, you can start doing the things that could bring it to reality,” he said. “Do not let anyone convince you that you have to think small.”
Education Minister Sharie deCastro, also had encouraging words.
“Whatever your passion is, you’re more likely to remain focused if you’re committed to reaching that goal even when the going gets tough and trust me, it will,” she told graduates.