The territory’s latest homicide victim is 46-year-old Stacie Schjang, who died after being struck by a stray bullet in her home on St. Croix on Thursday morning, according to V.I. Police.
A $25,000 reward is available, and police and Schjang’s family are imploring anyone with information about the crime to come forward.
The shooting occurred at 8:10 a.m. in the area of Castle Coakley and Peter’s Rest when “an innocent young lady lost her life when a stray bullet entered her bedroom and took her life. One bullet,” Police Commissioner Ray Martinez said during a news conference Thursday afternoon.
Schjang “had nothing to do with this violent crime incident,” and Martinez said he spoke with her devastated family members.
“What do I say? What can any of us say to that family? To her loved ones, to her friends, her coworkers? Nothing. There’s nothing that we can say, we offer condolences but there’s nothing we can truly say because there’s nothing that can bring her back,” Martinez said.
Chief of Detectives, Lt. Naomi Joseph, said Schjang was by her bedroom window when a bullet struck her upper body “and she died. It appeared to be instantaneously in the home.”
There were two vehicles driving through the area “and we know that one was firing at the other. What we need is footage, we need help identifying the white vehicle that was behind of the brown one. We need help identifying the occupants of the vehicle and the vehicle itself,” Joseph said.
Anyone who was in the area from 8 to 8:30 a.m. in Castle Coakley or on Peter’s Rest Road or Queen Mary Highway is asked to contact police, Joseph said.
“If you have any footage, if you saw the vehicle, if you were able to get a plate number, if you were able to get anything whatsoever,” she said.
Police collected bullet casings at the scene, Martinez said.
Sen. Kenneth Gittens said Thursday that he and Schjang were cousins and she was a member of the Schjang family on her father’s side, and the Armstrong family on her mother’s side.
“She was an easygoing person, she liked bowling, she liked the water, going to Buck Island and whatnot,” Gittens said. “She was a family oriented person, she’s going to definitely be missed.”
Gittens said Schjang’s family is asking that “if anyone has any information with regards to what took place, for them to come forward” and help the investigation.
Martinez said he accepted responsibility for overseeing public safety when he took over as commissioner in July, and “I’ve not been able to safeguard this community to the level that is owed to you.”
He pledged to increase efforts and “we are going to start kicking in more doors. We are going to start stopping more vehicles with tint. The smallest of incidents, OK?” Martinez said.
Anyone with an illegally tinted windshield will be stopped and “you’re getting either ticketed or your car will be towed,” St. Croix Chief Sean Santos added. “The broken windows theory? We’re going to come back with it, because apparently this is what needs to be done in order to stop this.”
Martinez expressed exasperation with the seemingly endless string of shootings and deaths.
“I am standing before you just lost for words because the violence is just not stopping. We confiscate hundreds — tens of guns, illegal firearms, we make countless arrests. Hasn’t slowed down anything,” Martinez said. “Just a few days ago, we had two 17-year-old minors, teenagers, ambushed in a vehicle. Their lives taken from them before they’ve even begun. So, I accept responsibility for what we haven’t done, and pledge to my community that the VIPD, our chiefs, our executives, our detectives, are going to hit the street, we’re going to turn these streets up.”
Schjang is a former paraprofessional, and Education Department spokeswoman Cynthia Graham said Thursday that “we are saddened to hear of Ms. Schjang’s death and extend our deepest condolences to her family.”
She had been employed with the V.I. Lottery in recent years.
Former Gov. Kenneth Mapp posted a tribute to Schjang on Facebook, saying that, “I’m hurt, I’m angry, and I’m devastated” at the loss of “a wonderful part of my inner circle.”
“We are a loving community and we hurt when we see senseless violence like this. Part of our healing process must be that we as a community will do everything in our power to keep these types of tragedies from happening,” Gittens said. “As a community we must also insist on a level of safety and security for our citizens. After all, your home is your sanctuary.”
Police urge anyone with information to call 911, the Crime Tipline at 340-778-4950, or Crime Stoppers USVI at 800-222-8477 or visit p3tips.com. Joseph said videos can also be emailed to her at naomi.joseph@vipd.vi.gov.