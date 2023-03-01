Town Hall

ST. THOMAS - More than 150 people attended town hall meetings on St. Thomas this week to discuss the latest effort to create a Comprehensive Land and Water Use Plan for the territory, and more meetings are scheduled today and tomorrow on St. John, and next week on St. Croix.

“We’re not trying to do this behind a closed door and then present a plan,” said Commissioner Jean-Pierre Oriol of the Department of Planning and Natural Resources.

