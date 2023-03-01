ST. THOMAS - More than 150 people attended town hall meetings on St. Thomas this week to discuss the latest effort to create a Comprehensive Land and Water Use Plan for the territory, and more meetings are scheduled today and tomorrow on St. John, and next week on St. Croix.
“We’re not trying to do this behind a closed door and then present a plan,” said Commissioner Jean-Pierre Oriol of the Department of Planning and Natural Resources.
Residents are encouraged to attend future public meetings and sign up for working groups, and Oriol said DPNR is collaborating with the Legislature and other government departments on the effort.
The last attempt at crafting a comprehensive, long-term planning document was in 1993, but the Legislature failed to adopt it. The plan was revived in 2005 without additional stakeholder meetings “and it didn’t pass,” Oriol said.
In 2011 and 2012, “we contemplated going after it, but we decided on something slightly different,” and presented a town-based plan for Charlotte Amalie and some revisions to the zoning code. It was submitted to the Legislature in 2014, but not adopted.
Oriol said the goal now is to create a new plan, which could include proposed changes to help improve enforcement and “improve the flexibility to the table of permitted uses.”
That aspect of the zoning code was last revised in 1972 and “there’s no way in 1972 that they contemplated all the ideas” and innovations that have come in the last 50 years, Oriol said, such as floating bars and restaurants that straddle the line between boat and building.
In terms of previous efforts to create a long-term plan, “it’s well over 30 years,” said Gwen-Marie Moolenaar, president of the League of Women Voters Virgin Islands.
She said the group has worked with every DPNR commissioner in the 43 years the League has been in existence, and has been advocating for a territory-wide land and water use plan from the beginning.
Moolenaar said she’s confident that Oriol and current DPNR staff are capable of taking public input and crafting a document that will finally receive approval from the Legislature.
Nathan Kelly, principal with Horsley Witten Group, a Massachusetts-based consulting firm, told attendees that the comprehensive plan will set common priorities and provide a framework for development and natural resource management for the next 10 to 20 years.
The team has been researching the project for four months, and the process will take place “over the next 20 months or so,” including design charettes on all three major islands, Kelly said.
“We recognize, many of us don’t live here,” Kelly said. “We are coming to you very humbled and very grateful for this opportunity, and recognize you’re the experts.”
By the summer, he said the plan’s guiding principles will be in place, and by the fall the planning team would start developing specific policies.
During the town hall meetings on St. Thomas, attendees were divided into small groups and were asked to address three questions; What needs to be protected? What needs to be strengthened? What should be transformed?
Maps of each island were provided, as well as stickers to mark specific areas that were of interest.
After the end of the group discussion period, representatives from each group reported what they had discussed. Some of the topics of concern included food security, watersheds, waste management, infrastructure, housing, historic and cultural resources, and balancing development with environmental preservation.
“We have to preserve what is unique about the Virgin Islands, and it’s not only the history and culture, but the flora and fauna,” Moolenaar said on behalf of her working group Wednesday.
Change should not come at the expense of that history and culture, she said, and Moolenaar cautioned against mass destruction of native fruit trees by developers bent on maximizing profits.
Asante Richards said his working group prioritized four issues they want to see incorporated in the plan: oversight, accountability, transparency, and communication.
After the meeting, Richards said he attended because he wants to ensure local voices are included in a plan that could have far-reaching impacts for all Virgin Islanders.
“I’m an indigenous resident, I was born and raised here,” said Richards, who returned home to St. Thomas after college on the mainland.
“I’m glad that this event was executed as well as it was,” said Richards.
His working group highlighted the need for public communication, and “I think the general feel of locals most times are that decisions are made without their input,” Richards said. “We feel sometimes neglected by our own government.”
Richards said he was pleased to see so many people at Wednesday’s meeting, which attracted around 50 to 60 attendees, and more than 100 people attended a meeting held the previous evening.
“I think people here genuinely care,” Richards said.
Oriol said he’s committed to including the public in the process, and finally getting a plan approved.
The lack of a comprehensive plan has left the territory vulnerable to spot zoning, or rezoning of a parcel to allow for other uses within a larger zone, which is a frequent complaint. But Oriol said the issue is complex, and spot zoning is useful in certain scenarios.
“If you’re looking to go from like, R-1 to R-5, then yeah, that’s a bad request,” Oriol said. “But if you’re working with the department to take an R-1 piece of land, a large tract let’s say, and do a planned area development to fit more homes in,” while also leaving green space, then minimum setback requirements and other factors can be considered on a case-by-case basis.
“So, it really depends on how people approach it,” Oriol said.
The goal is to have a plan to “better guide” future developments, and Oriol said one issue is that, “the price of land is out of control, and the median income in the Virgin Islands is less than $50,000,” and the cost of construction is high because concrete is $275 to $400 per yard.
“So, even the Virgin Islands Housing Finance Authority cannot build affordably for the people of the Virgin Islands, unless you cluster that development,” Oriol said.
The Magens Junction apartment complex on St. Thomas is one example of how building multi-story units can help solve the territory’s housing crisis.
“There isn’t enough available land, and the people of the Virgin Islands are now priced out of that land, and so the solution is going to have to come with the thought of building, four-story, five-story, six-story,” structures, Oriol said.
Many jurisdictions have crafted similar long-term plans, and “I think that there is a benefit to having one,” he said.
Oriol also noted the importance of displaying information gathered at the town hall meetings with GIS and mapping tools.
“We are hopeful that we gather information that reinforces the information we have, but also to bring certain information to display it spatially to our benefit,” Oriol said. “Once you can see it, it’s not as abstract.”
Town Hall meetings are set for today at the Legislature Chambers on St. John from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m., and Friday at the mobile structure at Guy Benjamin School site, Coral Bay, from noon to 2 p.m.
On St. John, the meetings are scheduled at the University of the Virgin Islands Great Hall on St. Croix on Tuesday March 7 from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m., and Wednesday March 8 from noon to 2 p.m.
For more information and to submit comments, visit planusvi.com.