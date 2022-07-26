ST. CROIX — Every child’s dream summer vacation is a trip to Disney World, otherwise known as “the most magical place on earth.”
ViVid Streaming, the Virgin Islands premier online radio station, made that dream come true for a deserving student and her mother with an all-expenses paid trip to Disney World in Orlando, Fla.
This year’s winner was Bertha C. Boschulte student Joshanique Hendrickson, accompanied by her mother Miriam Narcisse, a special education teacher at Lockhart Elementary School on St. Thomas.
According to a statement from ViVid founder Rashidi Clenance, if a teacher or professor is chosen, that individual gets to select a person to accompany them. If a student is selected, that person gets to select the parent or guardian to travel with.
It is the second consecutive year that the streaming site has conducted the contest. The winner is decided by a raffle at the end of the school year.
The contest is the “crown jewel” of the SWAGG CALL call-in segment on The Madd House, a radio show hosted by Clenance.
The purpose of the segment is to boost school pride and to recognize impactful teachers and professors.
While the initiative is dominated by students whose calls range from shout-outs to complex poems and songs about the favorite school, teacher or professor, the latter as well as school administrators are welcome to call in and give their schools, colleagues, or themselves a shout-out, according to the statement.
More than 3,000 calls come into the station per year despite the segment being only about three to four minutes each morning.
According to the press release, “every call enters the student and teacher they shout-out to win an all-expenses paid trip (airfare, hotel accommodations and passes to the amusement park).”
You may be wondering, ‘Why Disney World?’ As host Clenance simply stated when asked, “Who doesn’t want to go to Disney World?”
The 43-square mile sprawling complex is home to Minnie and Mickey Mouse and crew, four theme parks, two water parks, three championship golf courses, a nine-hole golf course and two miniature golf-courses. There’s also a campground and downtown retail and dining district, according to its website.
Clenance added that raffle winners are given the option to choose between a trip to Disney World or Universal Studios, which solidified the accuracy of his response. Furthermore, Clenance said he does the raffle because he has “never seen these kinds of things done on Caribbean radio stations, but it’s customary for stateside stations.”
“My listeners deserve the best,” he added.
This past school year, ViVid Streaming partnered with Rashawn Ross, world-famous trumpet player who hailed from the V.I., to donate laptops and trumpets to “deserving students.”
The SWAGG CALL segment will resume next school year, beginning at 7:20 a.m. during The Madd House.