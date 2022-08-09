Students returned to classrooms throughout the territory Monday for the first day of school.
At Joseph Sibilly Elementary School on St. Thomas, some students nervously straightened their uniforms and adjusted their backpacks as they entered the front gate, while others couldn’t wait to get inside and see friends.
School staff welcomed students with enthusiasm, as parents and guardians gave hugs and said their goodbyes.
“It’s a new chapter,” said Jelani Thomas, who gave daughter Suraia, age 4, some last-minute encouragement on her first day.
Thomas said he was relieved his daughter is going to a classroom, rather than the virtual learning on a computer from home that was required to enable social distancing at the height of the pandemic.
“The virtual stuff, it kind of alienates the kids, I feel,” Thomas said. “Face-to-face is what’s going to develop social skills that are needed.”
Education Commissioner nominee Dionne Wells-Hedrington issued a video statement welcoming students and staff back to school.
“It is a new school year filled with great promise, and a new vision of transforming students and teachers. I wish you a safe and successful year of teaching and learning. Parents, you are our key partners in education, we welcome your input,” Wells-Hedrington said. “With God’s grace and guidance, we remain committed to transforming today’s learners into tomorrow’s leaders.”
