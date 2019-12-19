The Julius E. Sprauve School celebrated the season with a holiday performance Monday morning in the school’s auditorium. Music teacher Nancy Liburd leads kindergarteners in a performance of the “Guavaberry Song” and “Mama Make Your Johnnycake.”
Daily News photos by ANDREA MILAM
Student Audena Pickering performs a solo version of “Silent Night.”
Band director Rahshek’ka Titre directs the school’s band, which opened the holiday program.
