The RRES Exquisite Dancers clad in colorful costumes perform one of their routines for classmates, faculty and parents. The dancers come from grades 1 to 6 and are coached by Diane Petrus and Sheba Richards.
LInda Morland
Above: Counselor Kehma Loving leads the quelbe serenade as students dance to the music of Stanley and the Ten Sleepless Knights.
Dailly News photos by LInda Morland
Left: “Paying Homage to V.I. Greats” the 5th Grade class displays posters of Ann E. Abramson as part of their exploration of important figures in V.I. history.
Bright, colorful and full of history, the RRES Pitchy Patchy Masqueraders perform to Quelbe performed by Stanley and the Ten Sleepless Knights.
Daily News photo by Linda Morland
