Anthony Gilbert and Carlos Alexander, who are enrolled in St. Croix Career and Technical Education Center’s Aviation Academy, demonstrate a flight simulator for eighth-grade students from the Arthur A. Richards K-8 school.
ST. CROIX — Some junior high school students got an early start on learning about careers in technical fields during the annual career fair at St. Croix Career and Technical Education Center on Wednesday.
For more than three hours, the students from public, private and parochial schools got a chance to immerse themselves in an interactive learning experience that organizers said was a “critical” part of what CTEC has to offer.
