The VI Office of Highway Safety partnered with EZ Driving School for a third year in a row for the ARRIVE ALIVE VI Campaign, which aims to educate and encourage correct and consistent seatbelt use by teen drivers while encouraging parents to monitor and enforce teen compliance as our Seatbelt Law now requires the use of seatbelts in the front and back seats.
A component of the campaign was high school students that volunteered their time to take part in a student-led art project where they were given the opportunity to paint a wreck car to display a positive outlook on seatbelt use and safety.