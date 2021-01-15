After nearly a year of all-virtual instruction, Virgin Islands schools will move certain students into a hybrid model of both in-person and virtual learning starting next month, according to Education Department officials.
The plan, dubbed the “Hybrid Instructional Plan,” allows students in Pre-K through third grade, as well as students in Special Education and in their second year of Career and Technical Education to resume in-class learning full-time or for certain days of the week, depending on their district.
Education Commissioner Racquel Berry-Benjamin said the transition doesn’t have a specific start date but will begin between February and March, once schools are “outfitted with the fixtures” necessary to reopen safely and in accordance with federal safety guidelines.
“This would look similar to the territory’s 2017 hurricane season when students returned to their school campuses gradually as the school buildings were repaired following the storms,” Berry-Benjamin said.
Students in fourth through 12th grades will remain virtual.
While a hybrid model was slated to begin at the end of this month, Berry-Benjamin said “unprecedented delays” in the shipment of items like automatic soap dispensers and hand sanitizer dispensers led to the lag.
She also noted the post-holiday spike in COVID-19 cases — now at 156 active cases — as a reason to push back any in-class learning.
“We will always lead with safety first,” she said.
Hybrid Instructional Plan
In the St. Croix district:
• Students in Pre-K through third grade will attend school in-person for five days per week. Second and third-graders will begin a week after Pre-K through first grade to allow for an orientation period.
• Special Education students in self-contained classrooms, as well as second-year Career and Technical Education students, will attend school for five days per week.
• All other students will continue virtual instruction.
Parents can choose to continue distance learning by completing an In-Person Remote Learning Request Form from their student’s teacher.
In the St. Thomas-St. John district:
• Students in Pre-K through third grade will attend school in-person for two days per week and learn virtually for three days per week. Students will be divided into two cohorts and staggered.
• Special Education students in self-contained classrooms, as well as second-year Career and Technical Education students will attend school for two days per week and learn virtually three days per week.
All other students will continue virtual instruction.
Laptops
Shortly after Gov. Albert Bryan Jr. ordered schools closed in March, the Education Department began to implement a virtual learning plan, which required all students to have access to a computer and the internet.
While many students were reportedly still in need of technology for the first semester of the 2020-21 school year, both school districts now claim that all who were in need of devices have received them.
“Every student in the St. Croix district who has expressed a need for a laptop or a MiFi device has received these items,” said St. Croix Superintendent of Schools Carlos McGregor. “To date, the St. Croix district has received 2,110 Chromebooks and laptops. Our biggest order of 3,000 Chromebooks will arrive on Jan. 25.”
St. Thomas Superintendent of Schools Stefan Jurgen followed suit, insisting all students in need received devices and that 3,575 Chromebooks and laptops were distributed.
Federal aid
Separately, V.I. Delegate to Congress Stacey Plaskett on Thursday announced the release of $69.7 million by the U.S. Department of Education to assist schools and students in the territory.
In a statement, Plaskett said the aid came from coronavirus relief funding recently enacted by Congress.
“These funds may be used to help K-12 schools in the Virgin Islands with facility repairs and improvements — including heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems projects to improve indoor air quality in school facilities as well as to facilitate in-school attendance by students,” Plaskett said.
“The aid could also be used to address distance education needs and learning loss among students — including among low-income students, children with disabilities, English as a Second Language learners, students experiencing homelessness and children and youth in foster care,” she added.
Plaskett said additional relief will be a priority of the incoming Biden-Harris administration and that she will make sure the territory “continues to be included in any package.”