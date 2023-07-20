A murder suspect awaiting trial on St. Croix for an extraordinary 13 years may finally be receiving mental health treatment after a decade of isolation and neglect, according to V.I. Superior Court records.

The suspect, Hector Luis Mercado, has been incarcerated since 2010 when he was charged in a series of armed robberies, including one that left victim Joel Prime dead on Sept. 7, 2010.

