A murder suspect awaiting trial on St. Croix for an extraordinary 13 years may finally be receiving mental health treatment after a decade of isolation and neglect, according to V.I. Superior Court records.
The suspect, Hector Luis Mercado, has been incarcerated since 2010 when he was charged in a series of armed robberies, including one that left victim Joel Prime dead on Sept. 7, 2010.
A jury convicted Mercado of a separate robbery in 2012, but he is still facing first-degree murder and other charges in connection with Prime’s killing.
It’s unlikely Mercado will ever be brought to trial in that case, as his mental health has steadily declined over the years.
Mercado’s situation is so extreme, Bureau of Corrections Director Wynnie Testamark even highlighted it at a Senate hearing in February, although she didn’t identify Mercado by name.
She said the average length of stay for pre-trial detainees is roughly “a year and a month,” but “one detainee has been in BOC custody for more than 10 years while awaiting resolution of his criminal case.”
The Daily News requested more information about the detainee at the time, but Bureau officials declined to comment.
Mercado was arrested for Prime’s murder in 2010 alongside co-defendant Michael Rodriguez. More than a decade later, prosecutors moved to sever the cases so each man would go to trial separately.
The latest attorney to be appointed to defend Mercado, Howard Phillips, sharply criticized that move in a written response filed in May 2022.
While prosecutors claimed that trying the defendants separately would allow them to proceed in a manner that “is in the best interest of each defendant,” Phillips said that was disingenuous, given the excessive amount of time prosecutors let the case sit idle.
“If the best interest of the defendants was the prosecution’s concern this trial would not have languished in their files since 2010. The real reason for the motion is to enhance the possibility of obtaining a conviction by using the defendants’ custodial statements one against the other,” Phillips wrote.
At a hearing in June 2022, Judge Alphonso Andrews Jr. granted the motion to sever the cases, and prosecutors dismissed all charges against Rodriguez in August.
Mercado remained behind bars, and Phillips repeatedly filed requests for him to undergo a psychiatric evaluation, beginning on April 5, 2022.
Phillips explained that Mercado was obviously not competent to stand trial, and “immediately upon meeting Mercado during a Zoom interview it was clear that he was presenting as a mentally ill person.”
Mercado’s “appearance and demeanor,” repeated hand movements, and “incongruous repetitive unresponsive speech (in Spanish) indicated that he has a mental condition that must be addressed,” Phillips added.
Phillips said he spoke to his client through an interpreter, and Mercado did not understand “legal representation; why he was in custody; the charges; his incarceration circumstance; legal consequence; or anything else.”
The interpreter, who had interpreted for Mercado in the past, “agreed that Mercado was not responding to my questions or statements. But he complained about being incarcerated,” and has apparently lost track of how much time has passed, Phillips wrote.
“For instance, I was told that Mercado said he had been incarcerated for 4 years. He has been in custody since 2010,” Phillips wrote.
In addition, Mercado “repeatedly said he needs to get out of jail because they are putting animals in his food. Apparently, according to the interpreter, Mercado repeatedly repeated this complaint to his former attorney.”
Phillips said he was “unable to get a lucid or rational response from Mr. Mercado. In his current state Mercado is not able to assist me at trial.”
Court records show that Judge Andrews grew frustrated with the V.I. Health Department’s delays in assessing Mercado’s mental health, prompting him to issue a show cause order to Shatel Noel, the department’s director of Behavioral Health.
At a hearing in October, Noel “stated extensive reasons why the report has not been submitted,” according to the record of proceeding.
Andrews explained “the prognosis report is important because it determines what the Court will do with this matter,” and he said the case “has been around since 2010 and asked the parties to set it as a priority.”
The Health Department finally submitted a report indicating that Mercado’s prognosis for attaining competency in the near future is “poor,” according to a second motion for a competency hearing filed by Phillips in late October.
On Nov. 30, 2022, Phillips filed a third motion for a competency hearing, in which he practically begged the court not to let Mercado sit in a jail cell without psychiatric treatment.
Phillips said he “would be grossly remiss and ineffective, with an incompetent client, not to posit to the Court that Mercado likely remains in isolation and untreated at the Bell Detention Facility,” also known as Golden Grove prison on St. Croix, according to the motion.
The Attorney General’s Office also missed a filing deadline, and Andrews ordered prosecutors to explain why they should not be sanctioned.
In December, Assistant V.I. Attorney General Patricia Lynn Pryor explained in a written response that she didn’t notice the Health Department has included the prognosis report as an addendum to a psychological evaluation filed in October.
Pryor agreed that Mercado was not capable of standing trial, but said prosecutors didn’t have a legal basis to pursue civil commitment proceedings because there was no evidence Mercado was likely to inflict harm on himself or others, “aside from” the pending murder charges.
Prosecutors want to ultimately dismiss the case against Mercado because it’s unlikely his mental health will improve any time soon, she added.
But “the People would require some assurance that the Defendant will not be a danger to himself or others before that motion would be made,” and a treatment plan would help him “become an active and well-adjusted member of society,” Pryor wrote.
Andrews accepted the explanation and did not impose sanctions.
In February, the parties requested that Mercado be transferred out of jail on St. Croix to Larkin Behavioral Community Hospital in Florida, and Andrews ordered the transfer on March 17.
Larkin agreed to provide Mercado with six months of inpatient behavioral health services, “including psychiatric evaluation and stabilization,” and therapy, according to the order.
Mercado “will not be able to voluntarily leave the facility,” Andrews wrote.
He ordered the transfer be completed by April 1, and said Larkin must provide status updates every 30 days.
The transfer to Larkin is necessary because Virgin Islands government officials have not constructed a psychiatric treatment facility in the territory.
As a result, individuals in need of secure inpatient treatment are shipped off-island at public expense to private facilities on the mainland or Puerto Rico, if and when beds are available.
In the meantime, the Bureau of Corrections has become the de facto mental health ward for individuals whose symptoms lead to criminal arrest — or defendants like Mercado who may have initially been competent to stand trial, but whose condition deteriorated after spending years in a jail cell without a conviction, or hope of release.
The Bureau “has now become one of the largest providers of mental health services in the territory, 30% of our inmates are suffering from a mental illness or are on our mental health case load,” Testamark said at the Senate hearing in February.
For years, commissioners of Health, as far back as 2005, have said that plans are in the works to construct an adequate treatment facility, but none of those plans have come to fruition.