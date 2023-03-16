ST. THOMAS — Abdel Bazzar, 10, of St. Croix’s Ricardo Richards Elementary School spelled his way to victory at the 50th Territorial Spelling Bee on Thursday, following a hard-fought battle with 11 other students.

Bazzar persisted through 26 rounds, successfully spelling words such as “peacenik,” “bellatrix,” “lithophone,” and “nomophobia” — the fear of being without a cell phone, which was added to the Merriam-Webster dictionary in 2016 — before finishing with the winning word, “realm.”

