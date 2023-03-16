ST. THOMAS — Abdel Bazzar, 10, of St. Croix’s Ricardo Richards Elementary School spelled his way to victory at the 50th Territorial Spelling Bee on Thursday, following a hard-fought battle with 11 other students.
Bazzar persisted through 26 rounds, successfully spelling words such as “peacenik,” “bellatrix,” “lithophone,” and “nomophobia” — the fear of being without a cell phone, which was added to the Merriam-Webster dictionary in 2016 — before finishing with the winning word, “realm.”
When he heard the final word, Bazzar said he immediately knew the correct spelling, and “I was getting ready to celebrate.”
The win came as a relief, Bazzar said, and he can now look forward to competing with the nation’s top spellers at the Scripps National Spelling Bee in Washington, D.C., on May 30.
A Harry Potter fan and Roblox enthusiast, Bazzar said the key to becoming a great speller is to study hard, read a lot, and “find a strategy that’s good for you.”
Bazzar said his strategy is to pronounce words to himself in a way that gives hints about how they’re spelled.
For example, rather than the usual pronunciation of “epilepsy,” Bazzar says “ee-pilepsy,” as a personal reminder that the first letter is “e,” and not “i.”
The competitors gathered at Charlotte Amalie High School Thursday, which remained closed for classes due to a break in a V.I. Water and Power Authority water main that left the campus without water service. Addelita Cancryn Intermediate and Jr. High School, Lockhart Elementary School, and Jane E. Tuitt Elementary School were also closed Thursday due to the ongoing water issues.
The competition was also briefly paused because a tsunami warning siren made it difficult to hear the pronouncer, but students and organizers pushed through the challenges.
Charlotte Amalie High School Principal April Petrus noted the 50th anniversary celebration, and recognized those “who kept the bee going through the years, we’re so appreciative for that.”
“This is, for me and my office and the department in its entirety, one of the most exciting times,” said Assistant Education Commissioner Victor Somme III.
Somme recalled his championship spelling bee win as a fifth-grader in 1977, and said he understands how difficult it is for young students to compete at this high level.
“This is very nerve-wracking, it’s very tense,” Somme said. “You’re all champions.”
The runner-up Thursday was Nyeema Henderson of Calvary Christian Academy, who was the winner of the St. Thomas-St. John district bee.
All but the final two competitors were knocked out by the 12th round, and Bazzar and Henderson battled it out until the end, with Henderson successfully spelling words such as “debris,” “exodus,” “leisure,” “cyclone,” and “quonk,” which is defined as a noise that disturbs or disrupts a television or radio program because of its proximity to the microphones or cameras.
Henderson’s mother, Carla Henderson, said her father, their whole family, and coach Keenesha Saunders-Liddie are extremely proud of her.
Her daughter was the junior district winner in 2017, and “she worked really hard,” Henderson said. “Even if she didn’t win the competition, for us she’s a winner.”
Third-place finisher Sinaia Steven, a sixth-grader at Claude O. Markoe Elementary School, said competing in pageants and tennis helped her prepare for Thursday’s big stage.
“I felt nervous, but I was also pretty excited,” said Steven, who plans to be a marine biologist or tennis player.
“You definitely have to study hard, but you can’t make it all about winning,” Steven said.
Steven successfully spelled words such as “surly,” “reign,” “groats,” and “hologram.”
After being eliminated from the competition, Steven ran to her uncle, Gerhard Steven, with a big smile and hug.
“I’m really proud of her,” he said. “She did very well, her words were really difficult.”
Steven’s parents had difficulty getting a flight from St. Croix, and her uncle said he works on St. Thomas and wanted to be there to support his niece.
Sen. Kenneth Gittens personally attended the bee, and Sen. Carla Joseph sent a representative Thursday.
Gerhard Steven said he was disappointed that more government officials didn’t make an effort to show up and support the students, as all year, “the children are looking forward to this.”
Joseph Greaux Jr. of Eulalie Rivera Pre K-8 School was the St. Croix District champion, and he successfully spelled words such as “scrapple,” “regiment,” and “ounce.”
“I studied a lot, I learned a lot of the definitions and origins,” Greaux said.
He’s looking forward to competing again next year, and had advice for other aspiring spellers: “Study a lot, and don’t get distracted, and just be confident.”
The other St. Croix finalists who competed Thursday were Alex Fleming of Good Hope Country Day School, Rayan Felix of Free Will Baptist School, and Meilene Henrys of St. Mary’s Catholic School.
The other finalists from the St. Thomas-St. John district were Naitik Jhanwar of All Saints Cathedral School, Te’Mani Joseph of New Testament Academy School, Vashanti Francis of Bertha C. Boschulte Middle School, Anthony Joseph of Yvonne M. Bowsky Elementary School, and Jayce Hodge of Ulla F. Muller Elementary School.
The Daily News has sponsored the Territorial Bee since 1985. Sponsorship includes but is not limited to hotel and travel accommodations for a chaperone and the speller to the National Bee.