ST. CROIX – It’s has been more than 10 years since Shermaine Samuel’s youngest son took his life. She says her wounds are still raw, and she continues to wonder why?
Leo Emmanuel King committed suicide at the age of 20, while at college in Pennsylvania. As she has done in the years since his death, his mother has organized a march to raise awareness and help remove the stigma of mental illness, and to somehow bring hope to the hopeless.
September is Suicide Awareness Month, and on Saturday, Samuel will host “You Are Not Alone” walk, in honor of her son.
“Leo was a great young man, awesome baseball player and he had his whole life ahead of him. When his life ended so abruptly in the manner it did, it devastated me,” she said her voice breaking. “It devastated our entire family and it is still hard to this day.”
She said she wants anyone contemplating suicide to know that the pain they will cause for their loved ones is not worth it.
“If Leo knew the everlasting pain he would cause me to have in my heart every single day, he would not have done it,” Samuel said. “I know depression is real, but I know God is real and there are alternatives.”
The walk kicks off at 5:30 a.m. from the Altona Lagoon pavilion beginning at 5:30 a.m. Walkers will travel to the Christiansted bypass, through Bassin Triangle, down King Street in Christiansted and back to the lagoon pavilion. Discussions will follow and light refreshments will be served.
Dr. Vincentia Paul-Constantin, executive director of Beautiful Dreamers Behavioral and Educational Center, and her staff will be on site with resources and information.
Paul-Constantin said events like the awareness walk are important as they provide education, outreach and reminders that “we are not too far removed from suicide.”
According to the National Association for Suicide Prevention, there is no single cause to suicide. It, however, most often occurs when stressors exceed coping abilities of someone suffering from a mental health condition. On average, 129 Americans die by suicide each day.
Samuel said community support, faith in God and professional help have been her saving grace.
Samuel said losing someone to suicide is the type of loss where there is never any closure.
“We never know what people are going through but I want to be that constant voice to remind them that they have life and it is worth so much,”
For help, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255). For crisis support in Spanish, call 1-888-628-9454.