ST. CROIX – It’s has been more than 10 years since Shermaine Samuel’s youngest son took his life. She says her wounds are still raw, and she continues to wonder why?

Leo Emmanuel King committed suicide at the age of 20, while at college in Pennsylvania. As she has done in the years since his death, his mother has organized a march to raise awareness and help remove the stigma of mental illness, and to somehow bring hope to the hopeless.