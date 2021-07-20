A floating classroom with 270 students from Texas A&M Maritime Academy is calling on St. Thomas as part of a hands-on summer-at-sea training program.
“It’s a life changing experience for these students as they get to see what it’s really like to live and work at sea,” Texas A&M University at Galveston Chief Operating Officer Michael Fossum said Monday.
The students are aboard the Training Ship Kennedy, which is at the West Indian Co. dock through Wednesday and is a former commercial freighter and current training vessel of the United States Maritime Service, according to Texas A&M.
“They’re out there on the ship, working normal shifts for mariners, around the clock. ... On the bridge, in the engine room on the deck, and so they’re really tying it all together,” Fossum said.
Onboard, students travel around the world gaining certifications and vital hands-on experience in operating a ship, dealing with port traffic and building other crucial maritime skills.
Students participate in three cruises during their time at the university, according to Instructional Associate Professor in Marine Engineering technology Matthew Kane.
“The ones that are sailing now are trying to get their U.S. Coast Guard license, which enables them to get either their third mate license or their third assistant engineer license upon graduation. So, they’ll get that as well as the university degree,” Kane said.
“When they graduate they will be officers on ships,” Fossum said. “We really emphasize leadership development in addition to the technical skills, the operational skills. ... It’s to help prepare them to be leaders from the day they walk onto a ship.”
In the past, the academy has offered tours during its days at port, but due to COVID-19 restrictions the public is not allowed on the vessel this year.
“I hope, in the years ahead, we can get back here and offer a chance for young people that are exploring career ideas to come out and get them on a ship,” Fossum said. “There’s a huge demand for the marine engineers, huge demand both on the water and shore side.”
The ship arrived in St. Thomas on Saturday from Galveston, Texas. On Wednesday, the ship will head back to Galveston before sailing to Cape Cod where it will return to Massachusetts Maritime Academy in Buzzards Bay, Mass.
The learn more about the Texas A&M Maritime Academy, visit www.tamug.edu.