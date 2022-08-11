Friends of Virgin Islands National Park’s Summer Trail Crew wrapped up a successful six weeks of work in the park last week, with a focus on tasks that ranged from clearing and maintaining the Leinster Bay factory ruins to clearing debris at Hassel Island. The crew’s two days of work at Hassel Island—including clearing around the boat slip and up the marine railroad to the first ruin—was a highlight of the experience, said crew supervisor Taylor White.

The crew of eight and its two youth leaders cleared ruins, worked on trail maintenance, and planted in the Friends nursery. They were treated to trainings and educational opportunities like CPR training with St. John Rescue, native plant identification with Delroy Ital Anthony, and lionfish removal training with CORE. Crew members worked hard and they got to play hard too. Every Friday was a paid recreation day when the members enjoyed activities like kayaking at Maho Bay and scuba diving.