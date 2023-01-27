Barriers

Juan Christian, marketing director at Tutu Park Mall, St. Thomas, has announced that the mall, in tandem with the State Office of Career, Technical and Adult Education, will host an education summit at the mall’s center court Saturday.

 Photo by TUTU PARK MALL

ST. THOMAS — Juan Christian has come full circle.

The 50-year-old former assistant principal at Moravian School, is now marketing director at Tutu Park Mall, having risen through the ranks from when he first started in 2006 as a part-time marketing assistant. On Saturday, he and his staff will partner with Maureen Faulkner, acting state director of the Education Department’s State Office of Career, Technical and Adult Education, to host the education summit, “Breaking through the Barriers.”