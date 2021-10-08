Jury trials in V.I. Superior Court may soon resume for a backlog of criminal defendants who have been waiting for their day in court.
The court suspended all jury trials when the pandemic began in March 2020, leaving charges pending against dozens of defendants unwilling to enter a plea agreement with prosecutors.
V.I. Supreme Court Chief Justice Rhys Hodge filed an administrative order on Aug. 31, which lifted the stay on jury trials effective Monday, “and we have worked around the clock to meet that expectation,” V.I. Court Administrator Regina Petersen told The Daily News in an email Thursday.
“Our judicial officers began identifying cases and the presiding judge invited input from the attorney general and Public Defenders Office regarding cases they believed were trial ready. Of course, each judge has his or her own jury schedule and are planning accordingly, while the administrative office has been working diligently to get our facilities equipped and ready to welcome jurors safely,” Petersen said.
For example, Judge Jomo Meade filed an order on July 23, alerting attorneys involved in the 26 cases he’s handling that “we are projected to hopefully begin jury trials by November or December 2021,” and they should be ready.
“We will be focusing on incarcerated individuals, old major felonies, rape, kidnapping, assault etc.,” Meade wrote.
The oldest case on Meade’s list is defendant James Lealand Johnston, a St. Croix music teacher arrested by V.I. Police on April 30, 2017, and charged with first-degree unlawful sexual contact.
Seven of Meade’s cases are from 2018, eight are from 2019, and 10 are from 2020. They include a diverse range of defendants charged with crimes ranging from driving under the influence of alcohol to attempted murder.
However, trials can only resume if jurors show up for duty.
“As part of the ongoing preparations, our juror management division has already held orientation in both districts. Due to COVID restrictions and ongoing work at our facilities, the orientations were held at Caribbean Cinemas on September 20th and 21st,” Petersen said. “Turn0out was low, and as a result this initial juror pool is comprised of about 75 potential jurors in each district. We can’t have jury trials without jurors.”
The court’s Juror Management Team “is continuing its outreach efforts and the presiding judge should be issuing an order shortly regarding additional orientation dates. We want to provide another opportunity for those who failed to report to do so before we initiate show cause hearings.”
The court is still managing recovery projects from the 2017 hurricanes as well as handling challenges brought on by the pandemic.
The physical structure of the territory’s aging courtrooms has been a major barrier to holding in-person trials, particularly on St. Thomas, where “the courtrooms are considerably smaller,” Petersen said.
“In terms of our facilities, we completed Phase 1 of the courtroom technology project and have equipped two courtrooms and the jury assembly rooms in each district with state-of-the art technology to assist us in our efforts to reconvene trials,” Petersen said. “The technology will aid us in using multiple rooms to conduct juror selection and trials. At a very basic level, the technology will allow us to stream from courtroom to courtroom and integrate our juror assembly room.”
In addition, “this week we conducted mock trials and training in each district, which included defense attorneys, assistant attorneys general, public defenders, judicial officers and staff. This was a great opportunity to test our technology and get critical feedback,” Petersen said.
The mock sessions allowed all involved to become familiar with the new technology, and Petersen said further adjustments will be made.
“We have accomplished a lot in record time due to staff dedication, lots of hard work and long hours, as well as Cares Act funding made available to the Judiciary by Gov. Bryan,” Petersen wrote.
The court administration has “gone to great lengths to ensure the health and safety of litigants, attorneys, staff and general public. Plexi barriers have now been installed on counsel tables, based on feedback from attorneys appearing regularly in our courts. Previously, barriers were installed on the bench, witness box, clerk and court reporting stations. We continue to enforce and follow CDC and Department of Health guidelines as it relates to room capacity, social distancing and wearing of face masks and use of other PPE,” she added.
“Additionally, very early on we procured free standing dual filter HEPA air purifiers for our facilities in general and for each courtroom specifically. We are now augmenting that with the installation of ultraviolet air disinfection systems being introduced into our HVAC systems. Those installations begun this week in the St. Thomas District,” Petersen wrote.
It remains unclear when the first trial might proceed.
“Quite a few cases have had trial dates set but have resulted in pleas, so we may not see a trial this month, but will likely schedule additional mock trials to ensure we are as prepared as possible for a trial,” Petersen said.