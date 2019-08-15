Support for scholarship
Community members who came out for the Ronald Lee Jr. Scholarship Fund benefit on Friday at Our Lady of Mount Carmel Catholic Church were treated to an evening of dance and musical performances. For God Alone Pantomime opened the event with a choreographed dance, followed by musical selections from an ensemble of the Love City Pan Dragons. Evanna Chinnery delighted the crowd with a singing performance, and a live auction of art and jewelry, led by the night’s emcee, Michael Jackson, brought laughter among the audience. The V.I. Jazz Collective closed out the evening. The approximately $15,000 raised at the event will go to the scholarship fund, which will benefit eight incoming college students from the church’s community.
