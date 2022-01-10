The V.I. Supreme Court is considering whether to weigh in on the long-running legal battle over plans for a marina in Coral Bay on St. John.
Chief Justice Rhys Hodge and Associate Justices Maria Cabret and Ive Arlington Swan heard oral arguments from parties to the case on Nov. 9, after the community group Save Coral Bay appealed the Superior Court’s dismissal of its complaint against Summers End Marina and Gov. Albert Bryan Jr.
Attorney Andrew Simpson argued on behalf of Save Coral Bay that the law gives the governor the power to modify a CZM permit only in limited circumstances of environmental emergencies that didn’t exist in this case.
“It’s a power of enforcement. Until the permittee has started work there is no enforcement to be done. It is intended to address the situation when the permittee is not violating the permit, but is doing work and something unexpected happens,” Simpson said.
As an example, “They’re driving piles and they pierce an aquifer and now saltwater is intruding into the aquifer. It gives the governor the power to act and act quickly to stop that, even though they’re not violating the permit,” he added.
According to Save Coral Bay’s complaint filed in July 2020, Bryan improperly modified Summers End’s application for a Coastal Zone Management permit before submitting it to the Legislature, which enshrined the modified permit in a new law, Act No. 8407.
Superior Court Judge Renee Gumbs-Carty dismissed the complaint in May, finding that the 145-slip marina project in Estate Carolina had not only been approved by Bryan, but further ratified by the Legislature, leaving the court with no reason to take up the case.
The modification removed two disputed parcels from the marina proposal and replaced a mega-yacht slip with a boardwalk, and Simpson told the Supreme Court the changes “removed an entire watershed protection catchment system that was used to sell the permit to the CZM committee.”
Attorney Boyd Sprehn appeared on behalf of Summers End Group, and said Simpson is misrepresenting the proposal.
The catchment plan “continues and would still be in place. The boardwalk was a requirement of the Army Corps,” he said.
Sprehn said the V.I. Conservation Society and Moravian Church appealed the original CZM permit approval to the Board of Land Use Appeals, and that process took nearly two years “despite the time limits in the CZM Act for action,” and the board “did not act within the 125 days that was allowed by the statute, but instead took 17 months to act.”
The board upheld its decision again after the Conservation Society filed another challenge in 2020, and the Conservation Society and Moravian Church subsequently filed writs of review to the Superior Court but “no stay was ever sought, no stay was ever issued. The Board of Land Use Appeals decisions remain, as far as I can tell, final,” Sprehn said.
Briefing in the writs of review was completed in January 2017 and Summers End has appealed to the court four times “seeking hearings, decisions, action by the Superior Court, and none has been taken over the intervening four-and-a-half years,” Sprehn said.
The Legislature held daylong hearings in 2019 and 2020 before approving the application with Bryan’s modifications in December 2020, prompting further challenges from Save Coral Bay that resulted in the appeal to the Supreme Court.
“Why not go to the commission with these modifications — which, I think, the extent of them would require the application be treated as a new application and have it approved by the commission,” Hodge asked.
“With all due respect, your Honor, it took us seven years to get to it the first time. We don’t have another seven years,” Sprehn said.
“And you use the fact that time is on your side to basically subvert,” Hodge began, before Sprehn quickly interjected: “Time is not on our side, time is money.”
Sprehn said the reason Summers End doesn’t have the two disputed parcels in the modified plan “is because the process was stalled, because the delays took place.”
“Obviously they didn’t have the right to develop those properties,” Hodge said.
“At the time we had an option to purchase those properties, and we had to surrender that as a matter of time because we needed to spend a significant sum of money in order to secure the acquisition,” Sprehn said. “Which we would have done within the time limits provided by the CZM Act, but the CZM Act was not complied with and the permits dragged on for years.”
Simpson argued that Bryan’s modifications were not permitted by law, so the Legislature’s subsequent ratification is “meaningless, because what they ratified is a nullity.”
He added that “the Legislature could have done something that granted them a permit. But it didn’t do that, it ratified prior action by the governor. The prior action by the governor was a nullity.”
Assistant V.I. Attorney General Ian Clement argued on behalf of Bryan that the lower court “properly found that under the separation of powers doctrine that it no longer had jurisdiction.”
Simpson asked the Supreme Court to remand Save Coral Bay’s complaint to let the Superior Court “make the determination as to whether the governor complied with the law. There’s a lot of factual arguments for that.”
“So, what you’re saying is that you have not had your day in court insofar as opposing the governor’s recommendation to the legislature?” Swan said.
“To prove that the modification was not in accordance with the law,” Simpson said.
Hodge said the justices would take the arguments under advisement. The court has not yet issued an opinion in the case.