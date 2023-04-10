The V.I. Supreme Court has denied Gov. Albert Bryan Jr.’s request to delay implementation of a law that reorganizes the V.I. Water and Power Authority governing board, ruling that the government is unlikely to succeed in its appeal of a lower court ruling upholding the law’s constitutionality.
The Legislature voted in 2021 to override Bryan’s veto of Act No. 8472, a law that reduces the number of WAPA board members from nine to seven by eliminating two out of the three Cabinet-level members appointed by the governor, and naming the director of Energy as the sole Cabinet-level board member.
In an effort to stop the law from taking effect, Bryan and the V.I. government filed a lawsuit against WAPA on Aug. 27, 2021, and the Superior Court agreed to stay implementation while the lawsuit was pending.
On March 8, V.I. Superior Court Senior Sitting Judge Renee Gumbs-Carty ruled that the law “does not violate the separation of powers doctrine and is a valid exercise of legislative authority.”
The V.I. Justice Department appealed the ruling, arguing that “the Superior Court misinterpreted and misapplied the relevant case law,” and the legislation does infringe on the governor’s executive powers of appointment, according to a memorandum filed by Assistant V.I. Attorney General Ian Clement.
The Justice Department filed another motion to stay on March 30, but in an opinion filed April 4, the Supreme Court determined that further delaying the law’s implementation is not warranted at this time.
In order to justify a stay pending appeal, the government must prove it is likely to succeed on the merits of the case, whether they will be irreparably injured without a stay, and whether issuing a stay will substantially injure the other parties interested in the proceedings.
“We conclude that the Executive Branch has failed to satisfy its burden with respect to any of these factors,” according to the Supreme Court opinion. “With respect to the first factor — likelihood of success on the merits — we conclude that the likelihood that the Executive Branch will succeed in obtaining a reversal of the March 8, 2023, opinion and order are low.”
The government’s complaint hinges on the argument that the law “purportedly violates the separation of powers doctrine by infringing on the powers of the Governor,” to appoint and remove all officers and employees of the executive branch, according to the opinion.
The executive branch is arguing that the Legislature “encroached on these powers” by reducing the number of Cabinet-level WAPA board members.
“But even if the WAPA is within the executive branch of the Government — a question this Court need not reach — the Executive Branch ignores the important fact that section 11 of the Revised Organic Act contains express language restricting the appointment power of the Governor,” according to the opinion.
The Revised Organic Act, which functions as the territory’s Constitution, stipulates that the governor may appoint and remove all executive branch officers and employees, “except as otherwise provided in this or any other Act of Congress, or under the laws of the Virgin Islands.”
The governor’s appointment powers are not absolute, and “it would appear that Act No. 8472 is among ‘ the laws of the Virgin Islands’ which impose limitations on the appointment and removal powers of the governor by reducing the size of the WAPA Board, establishing qualifications for appointees to the Board, and prohibiting the removal of such appointees except for cause,” according to the opinion.
The justices also determined that the governor is unlikely to suffer irreparable harm if the law goes into effect, but the Legislature would, “in that it would further delay the implementation of Act No. 8472, a measure which absent the September 20, 2021, temporary restraining order would have already gone into effect.”
The justices also ruled that, “granting a stay would in fact impair the public interest, since effectuating the intent of the Legislature and following statutory law are both factors that generally favor the public interest.”
WAPA recently issued a statement on the Superior Court order, which said that “after thorough legal review, the Governing Board and Legal Counsel confirm that the Governing Board structure is legally compliant after reflecting the removal of Joel Lee, director of the Bureau of Internal Revenue because the legislation limits government Board membership to the director of the Virgin Islands Energy Office.”
