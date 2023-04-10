The V.I. Supreme Court has denied Gov. Albert Bryan Jr.’s request to delay implementation of a law that reorganizes the V.I. Water and Power Authority governing board, ruling that the government is unlikely to succeed in its appeal of a lower court ruling upholding the law’s constitutionality.

The Legislature voted in 2021 to override Bryan’s veto of Act No. 8472, a law that reduces the number of WAPA board members from nine to seven by eliminating two out of the three Cabinet-level members appointed by the governor, and naming the director of Energy as the sole Cabinet-level board member.

