A series of missteps by prosecutors and the judge overseeing the conspiracy trial of three former Schneider Hospital executives left each of the men with improper convictions and sentences, according to opinions published Thursday by the V.I. Supreme Court.
The court reviewed appeals by former hospital executive Amos Carty Jr., former Chief Executive Officer Rodney Miller Sr., and former Chief Operating Officer Peter Najawicz, and determined that their latest trial suffered from several serious flaws.
The case was originally filed in 2008. After a six-week trial in 2011 that ended with a deadlocked jury, the men were retried in 2019, and found guilty of a combined 44 criminal charges, including racketeering and embezzlement.
The justice system includes a basic principle that “juries decide questions of fact while judges resolve questions of law,” according to the Supreme Court’s opinion. “This necessary separation, however, did not occur in this case.”
The justices found that, “throughout trial, the jury heard substantial testimony on disputed issues of law, almost exclusively elicited by the People.”
Prosecutors even read portions of the V.I. Code to a lay witness and asked his opinion, and “Perhaps most significantly, the Superior Court seemingly believed these purely legal questions were properly before the jury,” and read portions of the law during the final jury instructions “without providing any instruction on what that language meant — in effect conveying to the jury that it was their responsibility to determine the law,” and how it should be applied to the case, according to the Supreme Court opinion.
That decision by Superior Court Judge Michael Dunston “contravenes the well-established principles that lay testimony offering a legal conclusion is generally not helpful to the jury and is thus usually inadmissible as evidence,” according to the opinion.
At trial, prosecutors said the three men worked together, using tools such as stipend agreements, contracts, letters of direction, benefits and perks, to give the appearance of legitimacy to a scheme to illegally divert about $3 million in hospital money to themselves.
The trio maintained their innocence and say that they were entitled to all of the money they received.
Despite being sentenced to a year in prison in December 2019, Carty and Najawicz remained free after posting $25,000 appeal bonds, and the Supreme Court’s decision means that neither will serve time behind bars.
Miller’s case
Miller, however, was unable to post his much higher appeal bond of $350,000, and was immediately remanded into custody to begin serving a 10-year prison sentence.
The Supreme Court reversed 10 of Miller’s convictions in Thursday’s opinion, but found that prosecutors introduced sufficient evidence for five charges.
Appellate Public Defender Kele Onyejekwe, however, argued that Miller was entitled to a new trial because the verdict form did not specify the amount of funds stolen.
Dunston “unquestionably” committed that error, the justices found.
Dunston had ordered criminal forfeitures of numerous bank accounts and property controlled by or established for Miller, “apparently based on the assumption that the jury found that Miller unlawfully appropriated each dollar stemming from the transactions identified in the Seventh Amended Information.”
If the jury’s verdict form had included specific amounts of money and property Miller was convicted of stealing, “it would be relatively easy to determine what funds the jury believed were obtained without authorization, and which — if any — it nevertheless determined were authorized,” according to the opinion.
“As a result, it is possible that Miller received a higher sentence — in the form of a larger criminal forfeiture judgement — than he should have received,” the justices found.
Attorney General Denise George declined to comment on the court’s opinions, or say whether Miller will be retried. She provided a brief statement in response to questions from The Daily News:
“We respect the decision of the Virgin Islands Supreme Court. I will take this opportunity to applaud our DOJ prosecutors for their outstanding and exemplary performance in the prosecution of this major white collar corruption criminal case through jury trial and appeal,” George wrote.
Carty’s case
Prosecutors charged Carty with using his authority as Chief Operating Officer and Legal Counsel to fraudulently appropriate funds to Miller, but the justices said the Attorney General’s Office didn’t establish a basis for that count. Prosecutors also proposed “two different theories of guilt,” that a 2005 contract between the hospital and Miller “was a complete fabrication,” or was illegal but improperly approved by Carty.
“Regardless of which theory the jury relied upon in conviction Carty on this charge, the People failed to introduce sufficient evidence to sustain the conviction,” according to the opinion.
Despite arguments by prosecutors that Miller’s contract was illegal because it wasn’t approved by the board, the justices found that there’s no law that requires the board to approve salary of employment conditions for the chief executive officer.
Even if jurors didn’t believe Carty’s testimony that he acted in good faith, “this would not excuse the complete failure of the People to present any evidence at all — whether direct or circumstantial — that Carty did not act in good faith,” the justices found.
The Supreme Court found that prosecutors “failed to introduce sufficient evidence to convict Carty of any of the offenses with which he was charged,” and threw out Carty’s one-year prison sentence, along with a special verdict and forfeiture order. The court remanded Carty’s cases to the Superior Court “to enter a judgement of acquittal on all counts.”
Najawicz’s case
The justices came to a similar conclusion regarding Najawicz, and found that prosecutors failed to present evidence he acted with fraudulent intent, and relied on circumstantial evidence that is “just as likely to be due to incompetence and poor record-keeping as to fraudulent intent.”
But the Supreme Court found that prosecutors did present sufficient evidence that Najawicz committed two criminal violations of the certifying officer statute, in which he approved tuition and housing payments Miller was not entitled to receive.
Najawicz didn’t dispute that he was a certifying officer and approved $120,000 in housing payments to Miller — twice what Miller was authorized to receive under his contract — and $60,084 in tuition payments Miller wasn’t entitled to, and the court affirmed those two convictions.
Although neither the prosecution or the defense raised the issue on appeal, the justices noticed that the lower court apparently considered Najawicz’s second conviction to be a second offense for the purposes of sentencing.
Najawicz had been sentenced to a year in prison, and the Supreme Court ruled that “because the Superior Court illegally sentenced Najawicz to one year of incarceration,” for the second count, the case should be remanded for resentencing.