ST. THOMAS — The V.I. Supreme Court has weighed in on a long-running legal battle over plans to develop a marina in Coral Bay on St. John, affirming the dismissal of Save Coral Bay, Inc.’s lawsuit against Summers End Marina and Gov. Albert Bryan Jr.
The court ruled that the Revised Organic Act, which functions as the territory’s Constitution, “sets forth a procedure for how a bill becomes a law, and that procedure was followed with respect to Act No. 8407,” the law at the heart of the dispute, according to an opinion filed Wednesday.
According to Save Coral Bay’s complaint filed in July 2020, Bryan improperly modified Summers End’s application for a Coastal Zone Management permit before submitting it to the Legislature, which enshrined the modified permit in a new law, Act No. 8407.
Superior Court Judge Renee Gumbs-Carty dismissed the complaint in May 2021, finding that the 145-slip marina project in Estate Carolina had not only been approved by Bryan, but further ratified by the Legislature, leaving the court with no reason to take up the case.
Save Coral Bay appealed the dismissal, and Supreme Court Chief Justice Rhys Hodge and Associate Justices Maria Cabret and Ive Arlington Swan heard oral arguments from parties to the case on Nov. 9.
At that hearing, attorney Andrew Simpson argued on behalf of Save Coral Bay that the law gives the governor the power to modify a CZM permit only in limited circumstances of environmental emergencies that didn’t exist in this case.
Bryan’s modification removed two disputed parcels from the marina proposal and replaced a mega-yacht slip with a boardwalk, and Simpson told the Supreme Court the changes “removed an entire watershed protection catchment system that was used to sell the permit to the CZM committee.”
Attorney Boyd Sprehn appeared on behalf of Summers End Group, and said Simpson misrepresented the proposal.
The catchment plan “continues and would still be in place. The boardwalk was a requirement of the Army Corps,” he said.
Summers End Group originally filed the permit application in 2014 and “we don’t have another seven years,” Sprehn told the Supreme Court. “Time is not on our side, time is money.”
In the opinion filed Wednesday, the Supreme Court found that the Legislature “may repeal or amend a law codified in the Virgin Islands Code by enacting a law,” and “this is precisely what the Legislature did in this case.”
Even if Bryan’s action did not comport with the CZM Act — and the court did not determine that question in the opinion — the justices found that the Legislature cannot enact a law that prevents future modifications to the legal code.
Therefore, “the passage of the CZM Act by an earlier legislature could not deprive the 33rd Legislature and Governor Bryan of their constitutional authority to change that law in the manner provided for in the Revised Organic Act,” the Supreme Court ruled.
Whatever the merits of Save Coral Bay’s claims “under the law as it existed at the time it filed its complaint, the subsequent enactment of Act No. 8407 rendered those claims moot,” according to the opinion.