The V.I. Supreme Court has ruled that a man charged with raping an underage girl is entitled to reconsideration of his $1 million bail.
The man, Jimmy Davis, has been jailed for two years and is awaiting trial on charges that he raped a 15-year-old girl on April 3, 2020, just days after his release from federal prison for drug and assault convictions.
A magistrate judge initially set bail at $1 million cash, citing his extensive criminal history.
The Superior Court subsequently denied requests by Davis to lower that amount, and Davis filed an appeal on June 22.
The V.I. Rules of Criminal Procedure prohibits excessive bail, “and the Superior Court must impose the lease restrictive conditions that will reasonably protect the community, assure the defendant’s presence in court, and assure the integrity of the judicial process,” according to an opinion filed by Supreme Court Chief Justice Rhys Hodge Friday.
A court may set bail in excess of what a defendant can pay, but only with good cause.
“If a financial condition is beyond a defendant’s means, the practical effect is to deny bail,” according to the opinion.
In arguing for the high bail amount, prosecutors “noted that Davis had previously been arrested approximately 38 times and convicted for eight offenses, with many of those arrests occurring while he was on supervised release for other offenses, including the arrest in the instant case; had been involved in multiple high-speed car chases with the police, including at the time of his arrest in this case; had threatened witnesses with physical harm in connection with his other cases; and had a history of violating court orders,” according to the opinion.
The lower court found that Davis was unlikely to appear in court given his history of skipping court dates and fleeing from police, and “further placed heavy emphasis on Davis’s lengthy criminal history, including convictions for violent offenses and threats to witnesses, including the alleged victim in this case,” according to the opinion.
“What the Superior Court did not do, however, is explain how its weighing of those factors warranted setting bail in the amount of $1,000,000,” Hodge wrote.
The court reversed the June 17 denial of the bail modification request, and remanded the case for further proceedings.
Associate Justice Ive Arlington Swan filed a separate opinion concurring in judgment only, and criticized the lower court’s handling of the bail process.
“In subsequent prosecutions, setting bail at $1,000,000 may be appropriate and is certainly a possibility, depending on the circumstances then presented. However, on the record before this Court, a $1,000,000 secured bail to ensure an indigent defendant would appear in court, refrain from witness or evidence tampering, and not be a danger to the community was an abuse of discretion,” Swan wrote.
Davis’s latest arrest came in February after he set a fire in his St. Thomas jail cell. Davis was also charged with contraband crimes after Bureau of Corrections officers said they found a lighter tucked between his legs — and a knife hidden in his anal cavity.