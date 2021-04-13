Two years after hearing oral argument in the long-running case, the V.I. Supreme Court has vacated former government employee Riise Richards’ embezzlement conviction, according to an order issued Friday.
Richards, 62, was arrested in 2004 on 12 charges, including obtaining money by false pretense, fraudulent claims against the government, grand larceny and embezzlement of public funds.
Richards was serving as Director of Planning and Research for the V.I. Police Department, and had authority to use a department account with the private travel agency, Global Tours, to purchase airline tickets for work-related trips, which first had to be approved by the Commissioner, according to the Supreme court opinion.
Richards asked the owner of Global Tours in February 2003 for a cash advance of $2,500 to her and $900 to a friend for a trip to Washington, D.C.
While the owner initially resisted and questioned whether the payments would be proper, Richards insisted and convinced her that she had authority to use the funds without additional authorization, according to the opinion.
In May 2003, the police commissioner at the time requested an investigation by the V.I. Inspector General’s Office, and “as the investigation went on, the Attorney General’s Office received an envelope containing a letter with Riise Richards typed at the bottom dated March 22 2004 and a check for $3,400 dated March 23 2004,” according to the opinion.
The Justice Department charged Richards with eight crimes, and after a two-day trial in 2006, a jury found Richards guilty of embezzlement — a felony — and the lesser included offense of petit larceny. That misdemeanor conviction has remained undisturbed by post-trial proceedings, and was not the subject of the Supreme Court appeal.
Richards requested a new trial and filed a motion for acquittal, and the court granted her acquittal on the embezzlement charge, which the Appellate Division of the District Court subsequently reversed in 2015.
While Richards had faced up to 10 years in prison upon conviction, she was sentenced in January 2017 to a suspended one-year prison sentence, meaning she wouldn’t actually spend time behind bars — but could be made to serve up to one year in prison if she violated the terms of her supervised release.
The sentence was handed down by Superior Court Judge Denise Francois after Richards, a 2012 Senate candidate for St. Thomas, asked the court for mercy, saying: “There was no intent for me to defraud a government I worked with for the past 25 years.”
Richards appealed that sentence to the V.I. Supreme Court, and Appellate Public Defender Kele Onyejekwe argued at a hearing in April 2019 that the justices should reverse the lower court’s decision to uphold her conviction.
Onyejekwe challenged the court’s jurisdiction, and argued that Richards was not actually a public officer — a necessary element of the criminal statute she was charged under — and that the funds were not public money because they were transferred to and from a private travel agency.
In an order issued Friday, the Supreme Court justices agreed that the 2017 judgement should be reversed, and based their decision on the question of whether or not Richards had been entrusted with control over the funds she was charged with stealing.
The court found that it had jurisdiction over the appeal, and considered Richards’ assertion that “she was not an ‘officer’ of the Virgin Islands, and that therefore the People failed to prove this essential element of the crime of embezzlement.”
According to the opinion, “in the Virgin Islands embezzlement is defined as “the fraudulent appropriation of property by a person to whom it has been entrusted.”
The lower court did not determine “whether Richards had possession or control by virtue of her trust; the court instead concluded that proof of Richards’ ability to access the funds was alone sufficient to sustain her conviction,” the Supreme Court found. But the justices “disagree with the Appellate Division’s conclusion that mere ‘access’ to property is sufficient to satisfy the statute’s requirement of ‘possession or control by virtue of trust.’ ”
An employee who has control over a bank account, for example, would be guilty of embezzlement if their initial possession of those funds was lawful, but they used their position of power to steal. In Richards’ case, the Supreme Court found, “she did not have permission to obtain the cash advance funds and she instead procured them by subterfuge.”
The Police Department had not entrusted Richards “with custody or control of the funds,” and her ability to use the fund to purchase airline tickets “was limited and conditional,” according to the opinion.
Richards didn’t take money she’d been entrusted with, she tricked the travel agency owner into giving her the cash advances, “therefore, Richards’ unlawful possession cannot ‘establish the offense of embezzlement,’” according to the opinion. Her conviction for embezzlement, “must therefore be reversed.”