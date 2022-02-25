The V.I. Supreme Court has reversed the conviction of former Schneider Hospital executive Amos Carty Jr., and remanded the case against former Chief Executive Officer Rodney Miller Sr. for a third trial — if prosecutors choose to continue pursuing the nearly 15-year-old case.
In a 71-page opinion by Chief Justice Rhys Hodge, the court dissected the government’s case against Carty and concluded that “the People failed to introduce sufficient evidence to convict Carty of any of the offenses with which he was charged.”
The court reversed the January 2020 judgement and commitment, as well as a special verdict and order of forfeiture, “in their entirety,” and directed the Superior Court to enter a judgement of acquittal on all counts.
The court found that prosecutors failed to prove their case against Miller for 10 of the convictions, but they did introduce sufficient evidence for five counts.
However, the Superior Court failed to “take appropriate action to ensure that the jury rendered a unanimous verdict or to ascertain the value of the property stolen, embezzled, or falsely obtained,” so the Supreme Court remanded the case for a new trial on the remaining counts, “if the People so elect,” according to the opinion.
The court also issued a ruling on an appeal filed by the third co-defendant, former Chief Operating Officer Peter Najawicz, reversing the majority of his convictions and ordering him to be resentenced on two remaining counts.
Miller was hired as CEO for Schneider in 2002, Najawicz was recruited from the mainland and hired as chief financial officer in 2004, while Carty — the former legal counsel for the V.I. Legislature and past president of the V.I. Bar Association — served as Schneider’s legal counsel and chief operating officer, and succeeded Miller as CEO in 2007.
The criminal case was originally filed in 2008 and the men were brought to trial in 2011. The trial ended after six weeks when jurors deadlocked and could not come to a unanimous verdict on any of the charges.
They were retried in 2019 and found guilty of a combined 44 criminal charges, including racketeering and embezzlement.
At sentencing, V.I. Superior Court Judge Michael Dunston ordered Carty and Najawicz to serve one-year prison terms, but granted them appeal bonds of $25,000 each. Both filed appeals of their convictions and posted the bond amounts, and both have remained free while the appeals are pending.
Miller, meanwhile, was immediately remanded into custody to begin serving a 10-year prison sentence. He was granted an appeal bond of $350,000, which he has not posted because he is indigent, according to court records.
Prosecutors said the three men worked together, using tools such as stipend agreements, contracts, letters of direction, benefits and perks, to give the appearance of legitimacy to a scheme to illegally divert about $3 million in hospital money to themselves.
The three men maintained their innocence and say that they were entitled to all of the money they received.
The Supreme Court heard oral arguments in October, and filed the decisions Thursday.
“On behalf of Amos Carty, we thank the Virgin Islands Supreme Court for its thoughtful and fair opinion. Amos Carty has been vindicated, and justice has been served,” attorney Gordon Rhea told The Daily News late Thursday night. “In my 45 years of trying cases, this is one that has given me perhaps the most satisfaction.”
V.I. Attorney General Denise George could not be reached for comment Thursday night, and it’s unclear whether prosecutors will bring Miller to trial for a third time.